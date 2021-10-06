LETTERS: Schleicher's stance on abortion draws praise, criticism

No twists
I just read local attorney David Schleicher’s guest column [Oct. 1] concerning the Bible and abortion. Interestingly, it appeared just two pages away from an account of Helen Hulick being jailed, and forced into a dress, as punishment for wearing trousers (slacks) into a Los Angeles courtroom in 1938. Women, the male judge determined, showed contempt of court by deciding to cover their limbs with slacks instead of a dress or skirt.
But I digress: Schleicher is not debating male rights to dictate to women. He simply discusses, with no hectoring and no passionate declarations, what the Bible actually says, and does not say, about abortion. Like Schleicher, I consider the Bible a major authority. Like most of football-worshiping Texas, I cheerfully disregard the direction not to touch pigskin (Leviticus 11:7-8), but I hope I pay attention to Matthew 25, which directs all who follow the teachings of the Christ to feed the hungry, comfort the afflicted, visit the sick and clothe the naked (all of which, by the way, one can do at one time by giving money to the Salvation Army).
Schleicher shows us that respecting the Bible does not include twisting its teachings to agree with one’s own wish to govern someone else’s decisions. I would enjoy — and learn from — attending his Sunday school.
Tom Hanks, Waco
Saving lives
David Schleicher argues that because neither Jesus Christ, Peter the apostle nor Paul the evangelist condemned abortion, then abortion must be OK. This is faulty logic. Jesus didn’t condemn kidnapping, rape, slavery or most other atrocities, but that doesn’t mean that he approved of those actions.
Schleicher fails to mention that for centuries most nations of the world outlawed abortion. According to Wikipedia, North Korea was first to legalize abortion in 1950. Sadly, the U.S. has some of the most permissive abortion laws, along with communist China and North Korea — not exactly good company.
Schleicher refers to pro-life activity as passing out pamphlets. Yes, we distribute literature, but more importantly, trained sidewalk counselors peacefully engage people coming to Planned Parenthood. Since Feb. 1, counselors have led numerous women across the street to Care Net, and to date 140 babies have been saved from abortion. May the Lord Jesus save many more!
Tom Harrison, Waco
Staying connected
There is a saying, “Too soon old, too late smart.” While a reader may think this only applies to us old people, l first learned of this saying in my early 30s and it made an impression on me back then.
However, l will say these last few years have intensified that message for me. Time passes and opportunities disappear, as do people who had an influence in life, but l would like to think l have always cared about other people and how we all influence each other to take care of each other. Life is an interconnected pattern which anyone can understand if someone’s eyes, heart and mind are opened.
As l read Saturday’s articles in the Opinion and Religion sections of the Trib, that idea was deeply echoed for me in a variety of ways. Thank you.
Nancy Marquis, Waco