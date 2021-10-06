LETTERS: Schleicher's stance on abortion draws praise, criticism

No twists

I just read local attorney David Schleicher’s guest column [Oct. 1] concerning the Bible and abortion. Interestingly, it appeared just two pages away from an account of Helen Hulick being jailed, and forced into a dress, as punishment for wearing trousers (slacks) into a Los Angeles courtroom in 1938. Women, the male judge determined, showed contempt of court by deciding to cover their limbs with slacks instead of a dress or skirt.

But I digress: Schleicher is not debating male rights to dictate to women. He simply discusses, with no hectoring and no passionate declarations, what the Bible actually says, and does not say, about abortion. Like Schleicher, I consider the Bible a major authority. Like most of football-worshiping Texas, I cheerfully disregard the direction not to touch pigskin (Leviticus 11:7-8), but I hope I pay attention to Matthew 25, which directs all who follow the teachings of the Christ to feed the hungry, comfort the afflicted, visit the sick and clothe the naked (all of which, by the way, one can do at one time by giving money to the Salvation Army).