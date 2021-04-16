Letters: Support for Jim Holmes, and clarity about Dr. Pepper House and Mansion

For Holmes
We are fortunate in Waco to have a great new mayor in Dillon Meek and a diverse and effective city council with each council member offering unique gifts and strengths. This brings many viewpoints to the table and helps the council stay in tune with the residents of our diverse and thriving city.
Jim Holmes has represented District 5 for four years. Jim brings valuable business experience to the council. This is particularly important because of the size and the complexity of the city’s budget. During my time on the council, I was continually impressed with Jim’s understanding of the budget and his smart questions and analysis regarding financial issues in the city.
Jim engages deeply with his constituents in District 5, and he does a great job supporting efforts of other council members and city staff in taking care of needs across the city. He is a powerful advocate for small business and economic development.
Focusing on small business and economic development leads to a better economy for Waco and better jobs for our residents. During the past four years, Waco has seen more than thirty new businesses opened, and many existing businesses have expanded. This has created more than 2,200 new jobs in our community along with $750 million in new capital investment.
Jim enthusiastically co-chaired the working group for individual and business financial recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His work led to many important initiatives, including the small business recovery fund that helped our small businesses weather the pandemic.
I live in District 5, and I am glad Jim is my representative on the city council. I will vote to re-elect Council Member Jim Holmes, and I hope you will, too.
Kyle Deaver, Waco
I want to strongly encourage Wacoans to re-elect Councilman Jim Holmes to his District 5 seat on the Waco City Council. Jim brings to his role the perfect blend of a true servant’s heart with expertise of a knowledgeable businessman.
In 2017, I saw firsthand how Jim Holmes was willing to stand alone at City Hall and defend his district. Not only did Jim stand alone, but he patiently and respectfully kept asking questions until enough of his fellow council people saw the validity of the issues Jim was exposing.
Jim understands economics and business and balances that with an approach that prioritizes responsible spending by our city.
Jim is dedicated to tackling tough issue and finding creative solutions through attention to detail, collaboration, open communication and mutual respect.
Sam Brown, Waco
Dr Pepper clarity
To avoid confusion between the Dr Pepper House mentioned (Sunday, April 11) and the Dr Pepper Mansion, let me clarify. The Dr Pepper Mansion is located at 1525 Morrow Ave. It was built in 1908 for Robert Lazenby, the beverage chemist that bottled Dr Pepper. He was also the first, and long-time president, of the company.
Since 1978, the Dr Pepper Mansion has been home to Show and Tell Antiques. Owners gladly share the history and story of Dr Pepper and the Lazenby connection. Show and Tell Antiques received an award by the Historic Waco Foundation for maintaining the integrity of the home while functioning as a business. The Mission style mansion was designed by Roy Lane, a prominent architect who also worked on the ALICO Building.
Tot Talbert, Waco