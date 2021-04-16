Letters: Support for Jim Holmes, and clarity about Dr. Pepper House and Mansion

For Holmes

We are fortunate in Waco to have a great new mayor in Dillon Meek and a diverse and effective city council with each council member offering unique gifts and strengths. This brings many viewpoints to the table and helps the council stay in tune with the residents of our diverse and thriving city.

Jim Holmes has represented District 5 for four years. Jim brings valuable business experience to the council. This is particularly important because of the size and the complexity of the city’s budget. During my time on the council, I was continually impressed with Jim’s understanding of the budget and his smart questions and analysis regarding financial issues in the city.

Jim engages deeply with his constituents in District 5, and he does a great job supporting efforts of other council members and city staff in taking care of needs across the city. He is a powerful advocate for small business and economic development.

Focusing on small business and economic development leads to a better economy for Waco and better jobs for our residents. During the past four years, Waco has seen more than thirty new businesses opened, and many existing businesses have expanded. This has created more than 2,200 new jobs in our community along with $750 million in new capital investment.