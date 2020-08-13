LETTERS: Thoughts on our children

On the homefront
One of the root problems in America, and the world in general, is poverty and its companions. Finding and applying its solution, it seems, would help many people. An article in the Trib piqued my interest. It was written by Mission Waco founder and Church Under the Bridge pastor Jimmy Dorrell. If anyone knows about poverty, he does. Lifetime achievement award.
He says that poverty is beaten not just by giving money but, rather, through relationships. I totally agree. Give one a fish and they will eat lunch. If a relationship is used to teach them to fish, they can feed many people lunch as well as teach yet others. A relationship presents one of the best vessels for learning.
Human beings start having relationships even before they’re born. The relationship between an unborn child and its mother is critical for its health and development. This is the relationship on which everything in life is based. Studies indicate that a child matures and joins society most successfully when raised by its biological mommy and daddy. These studies’ statistics are not presently publicized because of political vogue, but they were quite convincing to me at that time. On Father’s Day 2008, presidential candidate Barack Obama said that fatherless children were five times more likely to grow up poor, nine times more likely to drop out of school and 20 times more likely to get into serious trouble than children who grow up with both parents.
Those absentee fathers, Obama scolded, “have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men. And the foundations of our families are weaker because of it.”
Another well-known voice is Don Lemon of CNN. In 2013, he said: “Studies show that lack of a male role model is an express train right to prison.” With the current call for destruction of the nuclear family, I suspect neither would repeat those statements.
As well as helping the child, studies indicate the nuclear family helps the health and mental well-being of mommy and daddy.
Of course, biological mommy and daddy can’t be perfect and there are always exceptions to these statistics.
Walter Williams, a nationally known economist, university professor and columnist says (and I’m paraphrasing here), “Avoiding poverty in America is not complicated. First, graduate high school. Second, don’t have children till after marriage. Third, remain employed, get a job, any job, then get better jobs. Fourth, avoid criminal activity.” He also mentions that in America one can almost always take advantage of the wide availability of opportunities for education after high school, which further increase one’s chances of poverty avoidance. I’ve heard Dr. Williams was, in fact, raised in a mostly fatherless home.
What is it in or about these relationships that give the gamete/fetus/neonate/baby/toddler/child/adolescent/adult the best chance to make the best choices to be successful and avoid poverty? Like many important questions in my life, my mother answered that one for me. She was visiting to see my first-born, her newly born grandson, still in the hospital. She walked into the room and immediately saw what I’m sure was a dumbfounded, confused, scared and stupefied look on my face while I was holding him. She simply said, “Just love him.” That unmistakable bit of wisdom struck me with the force of a runaway locomotive.
My thought: If one chooses to expose one’s gametes to another’s, one must have a bottomless bucket of unqualified love at the ready to support forever the potential result of that exposure. In this universe, I believe that support, based on love and the nuclear family, affords a person the best chance to overcome life’s pitfalls and obstacles to include poverty avoidance.
Karl Stottlemyre, Hewitt
Don’t fail our children
As the coronavirus rages on across our state, it has caused yet another crisis — child hunger. Thousands of families with kids right here in Texas are now dealing with unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger. Yet Congress continues to fail these children by leaving nutrition assistance out of the coronavirus relief package.
Hunger is a problem we can actually fix. Increasing SNAP benefits by 15% would mean an additional $25 per month per person. Just $25 per month for a child would allow families to buy the nutritious foods they need to grow and thrive. And extending Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer would further ensure kids get the food they need. This program helps families who rely on school meals get the resources they need even if there are disruptions to the upcoming school year, which some districts are already experiencing despite plans to reopen.
Children need this food, and our state needs healthy, nourished, strong children. I strongly urge Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to support SNAP and P-EBT.
Adrienne Carter, Share Our Strength
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!