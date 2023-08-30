City neglected

As someone who lives in the city limits of Waco, I often feel like our leadership is failing us as a community when it comes to the people who live “in the city.” I am referring to our roads and traffic lights.

Living off Hillcrest Drive, I drive down Hillcrest, New Road (past the new multimillion-dollar school being built), Cobbs and Lake Air on a daily basis. The roads are uneven, have potholes, many with no stripes down the center lanes, and are generally old and not maintained. I know these roads aren’t the only ones in the city that are like this. Take a drive down Herring Avenue from Hillcrest and the majority of the road has been forgotten and unmaintained.

Many people only drive on the left side of the road in Waco because the right side is uneven and full of bumps and potholes. The lights do not sync and a line of traffic builds up even at times when there is no other traffic on the roads.

I know some streets have been repaired in the city, but I don’t see improvements near me, or if there are, it is only a section of the road that has been repaired. And when the city creates bike lanes or a new sidewalk, it isn’t long before it looks much older than its age because the street sweepers aren’t coming around or the sidewalks aren’t being cleaned. It feels like a lack of importance or priority coming from leadership in the city. The focus seems to be elsewhere — downtown or the outer borders of the city.

For the people who have chosen to live in the city and are seeing our taxes and expenses constantly increase, we deserve better. It is unfair to see other areas around the community get priority while the people living and working in the community have to drive around tolerating terrible roads.

The city doesn’t flow. Going from one red light to the next is causing people to run red lights everywhere in the city. Everyone knows this but nothing seems to be getting done. If traffic flowed better there would be fewer people feeling the need to press down on the gas pedal rather than pump the brakes.

As the city grows these “minor issues” will become larger and impact people moving here and staying here and eventually tarnish the city’s reputation, if they haven’t already.

Scott Smith, Waco

4-day musing

The question of how well the community is adjusting to the four-day school week hits home with me. As a teacher of 33 years, I wish I could have had the chance to try it. Lesson plans, grading, supervision and instruction time, along with chasing two very active teens, would have been so much easier.

Yvonne Evans, Waco