McLennan Honors College will host the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture featuring Os Guinness at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.

Guinness is an internationally recognized author, philosopher, social critic and "champion of liberty," according to a press release.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries. eventbrite.com. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, email reservations@mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8604.