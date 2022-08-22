 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty names Brewer starting quarterback

John Column Brewer

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named Liberty's starting quarterback in his sixth season of college football.

 Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was named Liberty's starting quarterback on Monday by coach Hugh Freeze.

Now in his sixth season of college football, Brewer started for Baylor from 2017-20, leading the Bears to an 11-3 record in 2019 and a spot in the Sugar Bowl.

Brewer transferred to Utah for the 2021 season but left the team after three games after he was replaced at starting quarterback.

USF named Gerry Bohanon starting quarterback recently after transferring from Baylor this summer after Blake Shapen was named the Bears' starting quarterback in the spring.

