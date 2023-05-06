The Waco-McLennan County Library's monthly book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cricket's Draft House & Grill, 211 Mary Ave., to discuss "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson. The book was the nominee for both Best Historical Fiction and Best Debut Novel in the Goodreads Choice Awards last year. No purchase is necessary, and new members are always welcome.
Library book club
