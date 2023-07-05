Art has served as a safe place for years for Big Spring nonprofit administrator and artist Meghan Bias and she plans to extend that opportunity to others.

"Art is a place where people can express their true selves and have difficult conversations," Bias said. "It exists for the benefit of everybody."

She will get the opportunity to expand the circle of art in Waco in her new job as executive director of Art Center Waco.

Bias began her position late last month after Art Center Waco trustees chose her to succeed the past director, Doug McDurham, who resigned his post in November for a job with Hunger Free Oklahoma. Kathy Reid has served as interim director this spring.

Bias comes to Waco with her husband, Ben, and sons, Oliver, 13, and Clifton, 8, after 15 years in Big Spring. During her time there, the New Jersey native served as executive director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, directed the Hangar 25 Air Museum and worked in the public affairs office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in addition to being a wife, mom and caregiver to her husband's grandmother.

She also is an artist, who mounted a solo show of her work a few years ago at the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, although she quickly drops a disclaimer that she is more into art as an expressive medium than than for profit as a professional artist. Her father worked for the federal Bureau of Prisons, and her family moved every few years as he was transferred or promoted. She found museums and galleries favorite places to settle her spirit.

"Artists were my saints. Museums were my churches," she said. "It (art) has been a safe place for me all my life."

Bias found a posting for the Art Center Waco job shortly after the death of her husband's grandmother and she saw it as an opportunity to get more fully involved in art. She holds degrees in art history and studio art from Sul Ross State University and master's degrees in art history and museum science from Texas Tech University as well as years of experience of running the business side of nonprofit organizations.

Art Center Waco board Chair Jeremy Vickers said candidates from across the country applied for the Waco job, but Bias' combination of nonprofit management, artist sensibility and a passion for bringing art to the community made her stand out.

"She was a combination of an artist and an arts educator we felt was a great fit for the organization," Vickers said.

News of her selection in late April delighted Bias.

"I am so excited. I'm taking a big leap of faith, but I fell in love with the building, its people and mission. It feels like I'm supposed to be here," she said.

Bias becomes the second director of Art Center Waco since its move in 2021 from its longtime location at McLennan Community College to its downtown location in a former child care center renovated for $3.1 million.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful facility," Bias said. "In working with nonprofits, I'm used to working in a basement. I'm really blessed to be in this facility."

She aligns with the center's mission to champion art throughout the community, ranging from education programs for children and adults to exhibits and events at the center.

"I want to make sure this institution is for everybody," Bias said. "Art is for everyone."

Bias arrives in the center's 50th anniversary year, and while there is no formal reception planned to introduce her to the Waco community, she welcomes visitors to drop by the center and meet her. She will also be at the closing reception for the center's current "Of Warm Impermanence" show on July 21.

"I want people to feel welcome to come here, have conversations and see things in art they may not see elsewhere," she said. "I want the center to be relevant and inclusive to the entire community."

Art Center Waco's next exhibit, which opens Aug. 4, follows up on its debut exhibition by acclaimed Waco artist Kermit Oliver with a second show built on the scarves he has designed for French fashion house Hermes.