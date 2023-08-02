The title of Waco artist Susan L. Sistrunk’s exhibit, “Swan Song,” sums it up: It’s her latest and last exhibit in the Waco gallery she has operated for nearly five years.

She plans to close her Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, located in a 1910 bungalow on the edge of downtown at 2120 Washington Ave., by sometime in October. The show of her works, with pieces rotating in and out in the weeks ahead, opens Friday.

“I pride myself on being a debt-free gallery, but if I have to work three jobs and still face the possibility of going into debt, I think it’s time to close,” she said. “I did do some crying over it.”

Sistrunk said sales of original art at her gallery, both hers and other area artists, had dropped precipitously over the last year. After selling more than 150 pieces last year, the artist and gallery owner found sales barely topping 20 works by summer. “It’s been a hard year,” she said.

While the gallery had enjoyed a small post-pandemic rebound, the impact of inflation and spotty support by Waco art buyers took their toll, she said. Sistrunk suspected inflation might dampen art buying during a trip to Terlingua when she noticed Central Texas tourists replacing out-of-state visitors to the small town, a southwest Texas hub for many artists and art supporters.

Sistrunk, 45, and fellow Waco artist Mark Kieran opened the gallery in the 113-year-old house in early 2019, a small space but a welcome venue for many local artists looking for places to exhibit. Kieran later moved out and Sistrunk took over the gallery on her own.

The gallery showed works by Sistrunk and visual artists from Waco, Temple and Belton, and served as a social spot for artists on First Friday events. The decline in sales corresponded with other transitions in her life, including her son Dallas’ graduation from high school this spring and her engagement to A.J. Dungan. Those life transitions coupled with a lease up for renewal on Nov. 1 led to the timing of her decision, she said. Sistrunk plans to move to Copperas Cove with Dungan in the upcoming months although she’ll continue her current work at McLennan Community College.

“It’s been a wonderful ride. Waco has treated me so kindly,” she said. “I hated to leave artists with a void and it kind of hurts my heart a little bit.”

The artist acknowledged that Waco traditionally has been a challenging market for small art galleries, with local buyers often preferring to patronize artists and galleries in larger cities than lesser-known original art here. Still, she sees some progress. “Ten years ago, this place would not have survived five years,” she said.

Sistrunk plans to show some of her work and those by other artists who’ve exhibited at her gallery over the next two months.