Texas painter Charles Wallis’ solo show this month at art space Cultivate 7twelve relies largely on three colors — red, blue and yellow — and he wonders how that makes you feel.

Not the limited palette, which also includes white and black, but the link between the colors and emotions. Do you feel blue when you see blue? Angry at red? And — well, how does yellow make you feel?

Wallis’ solo show “Celebrating Primary Color and Emotions,” which runs through Sept. 29, represents an extended dialogue on the theme, a varied show of 33 pieces ranging from oversized portraits to studies of color blocks, lines and abstract splashes.

The 79-year-old Wallis submitted his show proposal about two years ago, then promptly forgot about it. The gallery contacted him last year to give him a green light and he realized he’d better start painting for it, he said.

The result shows his interpretation of six basic, or primary, human emotions — happiness, fear, sadness, disgust, anger and surprise — with what he terms secondary emotions of jealousy, passion, anxiety and beauty.

He captures those emotions in the most eye-catching part of the exhibit, 10 4-by-4-foot paintings, six of which are facial portraits. While the interplay of color and emotion is a central theme of the exhibit, there’s not a one-to-one correlation between the two, as the wide range of styles in the show demonstrates.

“Joy,” which he says is an audience favorite, has a swirl of blue streaks punctuated by bold red and yellow accents. “Disgust,” a woman’s face with an appropriate sneer, relies more on a jolting contrast of her red hair with blue and lime green in the background. “Sadness’” face is blue, but “Anger” communicates its emotion in jangling, strong lines, even in its subject’s hair.

The crown-wearing woman in “Jealousy” is surrounded by a border of glitter and gold leaf while “Beauty of Nature” borrows, Wallis admitted, from a Monet pondscape.

Abstracts on white and black backgrounds plus studies of color shapes and lines fill out the balance of the exhibit and, in a sense, complement it. “I get bored doing one style after awhile, so I have to change,” he explained. That variety is part of his artistic identity, even from his days fresh from studying art at Baylor University, from which he graduated in 1966. “Everyone advised me to find a style, but I have not been able to do that,” he said.

Wallis, who grew up in Waco and graduated from University High School and Baylor, put art to the side for much of his career. After about a decade in advertising, he shifted to franchising and eventually started his own business, creating four companies and seeing two succeed.

He continued to paint on his own through all of this and after retirement he opted to paint full time, which he has for the last 13 years from his home in College Station. He’s exhibited at galleries across the state and, as a member of the Professional Artists of Central Texas, has shown works in their exhibits in Waco.

As he did at the opening of the Cultivate 7twelve show, Wallis will team with Native American flutist Sandi Horton at the show’s closing reception on Sept. 22. Horton will play her musical interpretations of Wallis’ paintings and the emotions they raise. Guitarist Frank Exum also will perform at the exhibit closing.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

Friday through Sept. 29, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

Also running through September at Art Center Waco is the Waco Calligraphy Guild’s debut show at the center.

The exhibit features more than 140 pieces from the 61-member organization and spans a dizzying range of styles and approaches. The organization marks its 35th year this year, but the show is its first at Art Center Waco, guild president Suzi Ickles said with obvious excitement.

Calligraphy generally involves an artistic treatment of text, but practitioners have gone far beyond hand-lettering in their approaches. The Art Center exhibit, loosely grouped by themes and styles, contains framed wall pieces, posters and paintings, but also quilt squares, hand-crafted books by Sha Towers, Orthodox icons on wood panels plus lettering on stones, wood and carved into slate.

“What has made the guild successful is that we have people with all sorts of talents,” said Ickles, a retired China Spring Middle School art teacher.

The exhibit, curated by members Lisa Hinricksen and Cindy Boney, has examples of the most common calligraphic forms — black letter, pointed pen, pencil and brush — widely seen on such media as cards, envelopes, signs, posters and certificates.

All of it can be taught and refined through practice, Ickles affirmed. “Calligraphy is a skill you learn. It has nothing to do with the quality of your handwriting,” she said.

In conjunction with the September show that opens Friday, the guild will hold its monthly meeting at Art Center Waco at 10 a.m. Saturday with a demonstration of techniques at 11 a.m. All events are free and open to the public.