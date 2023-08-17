As horror fans and vampire cognescenti know well, it’s hard to keep down a good vampire.

Count Dracula, the central character of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel “Dracula” and the most famous undead blood-sucker in pop culture, returns to make an appearance on the Brazos Theatre stage in its original production of Michael Long’s play “Stake.”

For Long, a 66-year-old Baylor University professor of Russian and chair of its modern languages department, it’s the realization of a dream that started, well, in a dream more than 10 years ago. “Dracula” and its story of the clash between the vampire and vampire-killer Professor Van Helsing had been a favorite novel, so it wasn’t a surprise its characters should show up beyond the page.

“I had a dream that Van Helsing was in London writing his memoirs when he was killed in a carriage accident, then came back as a ghost,” he recalled. When Long awoke, he realized there was more than a fading dream to this idea. “I wrote it down immediately because I thought I could do something with this.”

As a ghost, Van Helsing might have abilities and powers beyond those when he was in physical form. And if that could change, then so could Dracula’s ultimate fate and back story.

The Baylor professor wrote the first draft of what became “Stake” about 10 years ago and shaped it over the years with occasional table readings with friends who were Baylor Theatre faculty members and their students.

His reimagining of the “Dracula” story explains why the count had a fixation with Mina Murray, the fiancée of London attorney Jonathan Harker — Mina reminded him of his long-dead wife — and expands Stoker’s tale with time travel, ghosts and some familiar real-life characters who happen to be in Vienna, Austria, and Austerlitz, Austria, near particular moments in time.

Long’s contact with Brazos Theatre director Beth Richards, through the theater’s improv offerings, opened the door to seeing his story take shape on stage. She read “Stake” at his request and was both impressed and challenged by what it would take to produce. “I read it. It was very ambitious and kind of scared me a little,” she said.

She gave the script a green light and it’s now the third original work staged by the community theater group in recent years, following Brian Hill’s musical “Haunted House” and B.J. Williams’ melodrama “Foolproof.” “It’s our largest cast to date and the largest production we’ve done,” Richards said.

Long pulled in considerable talent in friends in the Waco theater community to guide the Brazos Theatre production: veteran director and retired McLennan Community College theater professor Jim Rambo, Baylor Theatre assistant professor of set design Michael Sullivan and retired Baylor Theatre costume design professor Sally Lynn Askins. Baylor Theatre’s Brendan Sterrett worked with actors on fight choreography while another Baylor colleague, Lauren Weber, provided advice on theatrical intimacy, not for any sexual scenes, but ones involving neck biting.

Rambo worked with Long in adapting his play to the reality of community theater: a smaller stage and the dynamics of dinner theater; limited special effects for scenes where characters disappear or walk through walls; the time needed for costume changes; and a sensitivity to audience patience for pacing and scene changes. “You can’t leave your audience in the dark,” the director observed.

“Stake” features several familiar Waco actors in its cast: Bill Dietz as Dracula, Bobby McCarthy as Jonathan Harker/Milan, Audrey Kelley as Mina/Marketa, Trey Cooper as Van Helsing, Bill Jacobson as Siggy and Steve Cates as the vicar.

It plays more like a comedy of manners than a horror story or farce, the director noted, with Long observing it’s suitable for family viewing. If it’s received well — several performances are nearing sellout, Richards noted — Long is hopeful the production will boost the chances the play can be published.

He’s already has another stage production in mind for his next creation: “R.I.P.,” a stage musical set in a struggling funeral home where, one presumes, the coffins will remain shut.