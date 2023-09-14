It’s taken a long day’s journey to get there, but after 60 years, the Baylor University theater department is performing Eugene O’Neill’s masterwork “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” a drama whose cancelled run at Baylor in 1963 created considerable drama of its own.

A Baylor production of the O’Neill play, his last and published posthumously by his widow Carlotta O’Neill in 1956, was several performances into its run under acclaimed Baylor Theatre director Paul Baker when then-President Abner McCall ordered it stopped, ostensibly due to its strong religious profanity.

Baker had secured performance rights to the drama, a scathing look at a dysfunctional family, from Carlotta with a provision requiring the university to perform without cuts, whether for language or time. He protested vigorously, but complied, then he and much of the theater faculty left before the school year’s end to join the faculty at Trinity University.

It took years for the theater department to rebuild after Baker’s departure, and the controversy became part of Baylor and Baylor Theatre lore even as specific details got lost in the story’s telling and retelling.

Was it a Sunday school teacher who took his class who complained about the language? A Baylor regent? Was there a middle ground, such as a public notice about content, that McCall suggested and that Baker refused? Did Baker take the opportunity to leave Baylor to expand his work with the Dallas Theater Center?

It was more than 30 years before a Waco celebration of Baker’s legacy was held, which, some supporters pointedly noted at the time, was at McLennan Community College and not Baylor. In 2001, Baker returned to the Baylor campus and theater department in an acknowledgment of his work and Baylor career. He died at his home in Waelder in 2009 at the age of 98.

The idea to bring back the O’Neill drama came last year when current theater faculty were planning the 2023-24 season. Faculty member John-Michael Marrs, who is directing this weekend’s reading, said then-department chair DeAnna Toten Beard noted the 60-year anniversary and felt a return to the play might close the circle on the controversy and provide healing and closure in the process.

A reading also focuses attention on the writing and actors, Marrs noted. “We’re ready to do it and highlight the work, not the spectacle,” he said.

The result is a staged reading of the O’Neill play — original language and all — rather than a full-blown production with sets and costuming, and only two performances in the smaller Mabee Theatre, in part because of the ongoing work on the season’s opening musical, “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which debuts later this month.

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” which many scholars see as drawn from the playwright’s life, focuses on the Tyrone family during a confrontational day at the family’s beach home in 1912. James Tyrone (Greg Holt), the father, is a successful actor at the end of his career who wonders if he threw away his talent by choosing to follow the money of a successful, but limiting play. His wife Mary (Emily Scott Banks), suffering from a morphine addiction.

Son Jamie (Dawson Boudreaux) drinks too much and chases women; son Edmund (Basti Allman) may have a lethal case of tuberculosis. Both sons are resentful of their parents and divided on how best to help them. Also present at the house is summer maid Cathleen (Stella Pozzuoli).

While the play’s strong profanity may have triggered the Baylor controversity, the play’s subject matter of drug addiction, alcoholism, parental resentment, bitterness and family failure also may have contributed.

Times have changed over the last 60 years, Marrs noted, and the language and themes that some felt too strong for a Christian university land in a different context today. “We’re a different culture now and it strikes out to a contemporary ear,” he said. “It’s remarkably how true it feels, in a horrible way. There’s something sacred in the truth telling ... Context matters.”

To add a maturity and experience to the reading, Marrs, a performing actor himself, and the department cast Texas actors Holt and Banks, both members of Actors’ Equity Association, for the older parental roles.

The director acknowledged contemporary audiences may find watching the pain of a family falling apart a marked change of pace from what’s frequently on stage, film or television.

“These people are struggling and that’s not easy to watch,” he said. Modern audiences, too, may find a performance time around three hours more of a challenge than the language, he added.