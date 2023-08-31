“Ordinary Days” will occupy the Waco Civic Theatre stage this weekend, but what it represents is more than the standard routine.

The Adam Gwon musical, which follows four young adults in post-9/11 New York, opens what the Waco Civic Theatre is calling its Shadow Season, a lineup of four plays presented as a complement to the community theater’s mainstage season.

Phillip Diaz, who’s co-producing the season with “Ordinary Days” director Jamie Coblentz, said the alternate offerings have smaller casts and add a different sensibility in tone from the musicals and plays in the WCT’s regular season.

“They’re shows we probably could never run on our main stage. It’s sort of ‘theater for theater people,’” he said.

“Ordinary Days” opens the Shadow Season, followed by “Significant Other,” “Misery” and “Next to Normal.” All but “Misery” will follow a main stage production — the “shadow” of the title — borrowing from those productions’ props and sets.

The series also provides a chance for the community theater to expand its directing pool by giving opportunities to those with little experience, but strong interest. Diaz said the theater has seen an interest in recent years from theater buffs in their 20s and 30s who would like to direct, stage manage, lead music, or design and build sets.

The four productions of the Shadow Season expands those opportunities, Diaz said.

Director Jamie Coblentz, 27, leapt at the chance to direct “Ordinary Days” and its story of young adults looking for connection, even if it means a long commute from her day job as theater teacher at Summit Christian Academy in Cedar Park.

The musical follows four people in contemporary New York City whose stories entwine. Graduate student Deb (Kaleigh Huser) loses the core notes of her graduate thesis research only to find ambitious and slightly obnoxious artist Warren (Caleb Rinehart) has found it. Claire (Melanie Wheat) and Jason (Jeremy Stallings) are taking the plunge in their relationship and moving in together, but find sharing space is straining that relationship.

Coblentz said rehearsals have been ad hoc over the last few weeks, squeezed in after rehearsals and performances for the recent Silent House production “Machinal” at the theater, but praised her talented and experienced cast for pulling it off. “We have some real heavy hitters from the Civic Theatre, Silent House and Temple College. The singing alone is worth the price of admission,” she said.

Aiding Coblentz in the production are assistant director Jeannette Faye, music director Izzie Weaver and Diaz as assistant music director.

“Ordinary Days,” as with all Shadow Season productions, will have only two performances, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, although a strong ticket demand could extend those shows into a Sunday matinee, Diaz said.