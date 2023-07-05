Family reunions often center on food or birthdays, but art and a shared Waco exhibit will bring together four Texas siblings and their families on Friday.

The occasion is the Cultivate 7twelve show “Intertwined,” a joint exhibition of painting and photography by the Adcox siblings James, Jason and Robert Adcox, and sister Sarah Adcox Watkins.

James, 46, a children’s librarian at South Waco Library, has shown pieces at Cultivate over the last year, but it’s the first time that all four Adcoxes have exhibited together. They’re making Friday’s opening a family affair, bringing their families from Waco, McKinney and Carrollton, and parents Tom and Grace.

“It’s the first time we’ve brought the whole clan together,” observed Jason, James’ twin brother, with a chuckle. Part of that is proximity: For 22 years, James lived in Alaska, moving to Waco with his wife Amy and their teenage sons Justice and Archer about a year ago to be closer to their families in Texas.

The common thread of art has run through the lives of the Adcox siblings, although only Sarah, a veteran arts educator in Frisco Independent School District, has made it a career. All would say, however, that art has enriched those lives and their families.

Their father’s years as an Air Force pilot had the family moving several times in Texas, primarily in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and Nebraska. The moves helped bond the siblings with Robert the oldest, the twins following three years later and Sarah arriving seven years after that.

The boys were inveterate sketchers, particularly James and Jason, who were heavily inspired by comic books. James drew Batman, Jason Superman, and Robert often moved toy chests and furniture to hide what his brothers had drawn on the wall or on the underside of coffee tables. The covers of their dad’s science fiction and fantasy books also were rich subjects to copy, particularly illustrations by fantasy artist Frank Frazetta, Jason said.

The twins’ interest in art was apparent enough that it inspired a Christmas present of painting sets — oils for James, acrylics for Jason, James recalled. Even today, the two painters have stayed with those preferences.

The four recall a childhood influenced by the outdoors, with trips to national parks and the West and time in rural communities, and their works in the Cultivate exhibit reflect that influence.

Robert’s interests leaned more toward music than visual art and high school years in choir and jazz groups saw more of his artistic expression. As Sarah gravitated toward arts education, she found she enjoyed photography, although her career as a high school arts instructor necessitates skill in a variety of art media, from painting and drawing to sculpture, photography and digital art.

A job posting on a college bulletin board drew James to Alaska in 1997 and he found his heart captured by the state and its beauty. His 22 years in Alaska not only saw his marriage to Amy and the birth of their sons, but artists there encouraged him to continue and improve his painting.

Robert’s interests took him into a more analytical direction and he presently develops software for warehouse distribution centers. Jason worked with Blockbuster Video for 16 years after his college days, advancing to district manager in charge of 16 stores before the company eventually went bankrupt. He transferred into work as an instructional designer and creates educational materials for Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s.

The Cultivate 7twelve show features more than 30 pieces from the Adcoxes: oil paintings from James that demonstrate his fine portraiture work and landscapes; acrylic paintings by Jason of close studies of wildlife and historical subjects such as a Civil War rifleman and a Native American chieftain; black and white photos from Sarah and color ones by Robert. The show doesn’t include some of the visual art that Robert has done in recent years: designing merit and experience troop patches for the Boy Scouts Circle Ten Council.

The exhibit opening Friday shows the Adcoxes’ parental influence in the close attention that the four pay to nature, Sarah said. The siblings are quick to praise the others’ work — James and Jason regarded as the most skilled, Sarah the best all-round — and any criticism of another’s work was always helpful and not hurtful, Robert noted.

Jason pointed to his painting of a Texas barn in a rural setting as a favorite in the show. It’s the place near Nevada, Texas, where his family stayed during a time when finances were tight and futures uncertain. For him, it’s a reminder of how they all pulled together for each other.

It’s titled, simply, “Home.”