Like many fans of the 1960 musical “Oliver!” or its 1968 film adaptation, Joseph Taylor had largely cheery memories of the work.

Upbeat songs like “Consider Yourself,” “I’d Do Anything” and “Who Will Buy,” and the poignant “Where Is Love?” and “As Long as He Needs Me.” The musical’s sweet-natured title character, orphan Oliver Twist, and the puckish charm of youthful pickpocket the Artful Dodger. Big production numbers and playwright/composer Lionel Bart’s melodic, Tony Award-winning score.

“For a lot of people, ‘Oliver!’ is their introduction to live musical theater,” said Taylor, who teaches theater and choreography at McLennan Community College.

The musical, however, sidesteps much of the shadows of its source material, Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel “Oliver Twist,” which places its protagonist in a cruel world of uncaring orphanages, child labor and the violent, criminal streets of 19th-century London.

Taylor had led the choreography for the Silent House production of the musical “Company,” staged at Waco Civic Theatre, and had agreed to direct WCT’s summer production of “Oliver!” when asked.

Drama that works on larger proscenium stages or in film, however, takes on a different dimension when audiences see it in a more intimate in-the-round setting. As Taylor looked at it, not only did the stage violence inflicted by the abusive, murderous Bill Sykes on his girlfriend Nancy hit harder for audiences, but the story’s backdrop of child labor, abusive violence, human trafficking and murder felt harder to gloss over.

“It’s really a dark, tragic story. It’s hard to hide in the round,” Taylor said.

While acknowledged, the darker elements aren’t amplified in the musical. Kids make up a significant part of the cast, after all, and the director considers the production equivalent to a PG-13 movie rating for simulated violence and subject matter.

Still, Taylor and WCT executive director Eric Shephard worked with local organizations the Family Abuse Center and Jesus Said Love for their input. Both groups will provide information on the real world problems of abuse and trafficking, with resources for audience members who might find those subjects emotionally close to their personal experiences, the director said.

Taylor also opted for a bit of unconventional casting to explore the interaction between the musical’s three main adults, the brutal thief Sykes (Ethan Trueman), Nancy (Tori Christensen) and Fagin (McGee Nall), leader of a criminal band of child pickpockets and thieves into which the young Oliver (Wesley Zuniga) lands.

With Nall in the part, Fagin is a woman. For Taylor, that shifts the psychological interplay between the three and reveals a possible explanation of Sykes’ violent behavior. “He’s threatened and emasculated by older women,” he explained. A female Fagin also makes the character’s manipulation of children more uncomfortable for some, he added.

The suggested shadows don’t overwhelm the production, however, which has Zuniga and Solomon Cooper as the Artful Dodger leading the 14 young actors playing orphans and Fagin’s gang.

A core 16-person ensemble is continually in action, either in singing or playing smaller parts that round out scenes. Melissa Lohr served as music director to the 33-person company, which performs to recorded tracks, while tech director Chaz Macklin oversaw the set design, which Taylor said may have some surprises for audiences.

“Oliver!” opens its two-weekend run Thursday with performances Thursday through Sunday and July 27-30.