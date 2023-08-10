Trent Sutton, director of the Wild Imaginings theater company, switches hats from director to writer in the company’s latest production, “Gray,” which puts a new spin on one of Oscar Wilde’s most famous stories.

Sutton’s “Gray” updates Wilde’s 1890 novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” in which the young man of the title sells his soul to remain young and handsome. While Gray remains physically untouched as he damages the lives of those around him, a hidden portrait of him becomes more hideous over time.

Sutton, a longtime fan of Wilde’s writing, got the idea for updating the story while listening to an audiobook of the novel. Hearing the actors speak made him more aware of the underlying tension in the characters as they negotiated relationships with a public and private face.

For his play, directed by Jeffrey Vitarius, Sutton swapped the class dimensions of British aristocracy for contemporary academia with power dynamics driven by educational status. Gray (Ethan Trueman) is an undergraduate art student with colleague Basil Hallward (William Priest) an artist working on his master of fine arts degree, with Henry Wotton (Jason Sanchez) the tenured professor who advises them. In between Gray and Hallward is the actress Sibyl Vane (Breshena Crosby).

As Gray’s behavior damages those around him, the painting of him deteriorates, leaving the audience to wrestle with the nature of beauty, desire and identity as well as the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships, Sutton said. “It’s important for people to see toxicity (in relationships),” the author said, adding that he’s also fleshed out the character of Vane, who he felt got short shrift in the book. “In our version she gets the final word,” he said.

Overshadowing the book and the production is Wilde’s own celebrated life, in which his high-flying journey as a brilliant wit and stylish playwright in Victorian London was brought down by a public trial and conviction for homosexual acts, which were criminal offenses at the time.

The tension of being gay at a time when homosexuality was prosecuted flavored Wilde’s writing, Sutton said, and he hopes his retelling in “Gray” provides a fresh look. “I hope the audience leaves with renewed appreciation of Oscar Wilde as a visionary,” he said.

Given the current anti-trans, anti-drag show sentiment in the Texas Legislature and the state’s highest offices, “Gray” may land closer to home for some. “We’re entering in to a landscape not so different from the one Oscar Wilde was in,” Sutton said.