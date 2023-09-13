A little-known, but pivotal Waco part of the Bonnie and Clyde saga steps into the spotlight Tuesday in Historic Waco's fall lecture with two speakers providing not only the details of that Waco connection, but context for the Texas criminal pair that blazed a bloody trail of robbery and murder in the 1930s.

Retired Baylor University law professor and novelist Gerald Powell and Jody Ginn, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame director of development, will talk about different aspects of the story of the notorious couple Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, whose crime spree through the Midwest from 1932 to 1934 made them notorious and, in some circles, celebrated.

Powell will speak about the Waco incident where Parker, who had met Barrow in her south Dallas neighborhood only months before in early 1930, traveled to Waco where Barrow was in the McLennan County Jail, held on several counts of burglary and car theft. Parker smuggled a gun to Barrow, who then used it to break out of the McLennan County jail with two cellmates.

Barrow was later recaptured and sent to the state's Eastham prison farm where many believe his two years of brutal treatment there hardened his resolve to never return to prison. After he was paroled in February 1932, he rejoined Parker, added several accomplices and returned to crime. What became known as the Barrow gang then started a two-year spree of bank robberies, car thefts and murder. Their exploits, often written up in the newspapers of the time, often had Barrow and Parker toying with, taunting and sometimes killing the law enforcement officers pursuing them.

A monthslong, multistate manhunt by retired Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, detailed in the 2019 Netflix film "The Highwaymen," ended when Bonnie and Clyde were killed in an ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana, on May 23, 1934. Some 13 murders were attributed to the Barrow gang by the time of Bonnie and Clyde's deaths.

Waco of the 1930s proved a new historical field for Powell, who has set his two historical "Catfish Calloway" legal thrillers in 1890s Waco. He was researching the period for an upcoming murder mystery that Historic Waco's East Terrace house will host on Oct. 14, which, he hinted, involves cars and grazes the Bonnie and Clyde story. Powell was surprised to find how the couple's experience in Waco was a pivotal part of their story together. "Clyde Barrow would have been nothing more than an unknown car thief if the events in Waco hadn't happened," he said. "It was a watershed event that led to Bonnie and Clyde teaming up and becoming the villains they actually were."

Barrow had stolen cars previously in Dallas and Denton. Waco was just another city where he was doing the same, except that one of the cars he stole — an easier job in days where car keys were a new technological innovation — belonged to influential Waco businessman William Cameron. "You don't steal William Cameron's car and walk away without being held to account," Powell chuckled.

With new boyfriend Clyde in the McLennan County Jail, Bonnie traveled to Waco to set him free. "Bonnie secreted a gun on her person, to put it politely, and smuggled it to Clyde and his cellmates," Powell said, adding more details will come in the lecture.

For his part, Ginn will look at what's often overlooked in the Bonnie and Clyde saga: the victims of their crimes, those murdered and injured by the two and their accomplices. Ginn visited with the descendants of several victims in his research, which grounded "The Highwaymen" and its point of view from the law enforcement side, portrayed by Kevin Costner as Hamer and Woody Harrelson as Gault.

"The victims were not just those who were killed, but the families that faced generational trauma," he said. Not only that, but the officers who stopped Bonnie and Clyde and their families faced criticism and harassment in the years that followed the pair's deaths. A whitewashing of their story tends to cast Parker as a helpless companion to Barrow, but Ginn contended the facts show she was a killer, too. "The romantization of Bonnie and Clyde has done multiple generations of harm," he said.

Ginn also will outline the context of Texas law enforcement in the 1930s where abuse of the governor's power to pardon and to commission law enforcement officers created a corrupt environment under Govs. Jim and Miriam Ferguson that undermined public trust in law enforcement. Later state reforms created the Texas Department of Public Safety and curbed some powers of the governor, but a distrust of law enforcement at the time helped fuel an attitude that Bonnie and Clyde were some sort of contemporary Robin Hoods, he said.

Tickets to the Tuesday lecture are $5 with free admission for Historic Waco members and students with IDs.