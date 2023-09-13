The latest touring exhibit at the Mayborn Museum aims to help children work with something invisible, but real: their emotions.

“XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness,” created by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, offers children and parents interactive ways to explore emotions through play, art and discussion. It builds on research in the social and emotional development of children with an eye to such concepts as cooperation, giving, sharing and, ultimately, loving and forgiveness.

“We’ve never had an exhibit like this,” said Molly Noah, the Mayborn Museum’s marketing coordinator. While past touring exhibits have used interactive activities to aid understanding of subjects from space to forensics to dinosaurs, it’s the interaction between kids and adults — What makes you sad? What makes you mad? — that’s the point. “We’re excited to help families. We think this will foster conversations with their kids,” she said.

The XOXO of the title is a graphic shorthand for “kisses and hugs” used in both correspondence and, in pre-emoji days, text messages.

“XOXO” provides several exercises to help children think about emotions, friendship and their connections to other people. They can build a variety of facial emotions through assembling Empathy Blocks or learn cooperation through balancing on a seesaw. In “Release the Negative,” they learn they can handle emotions like anger and sadness by writing down what makes them feel that way, then running the words through a paper shredder.

Other activities include creating cards for family members or teachers, thinking about sharing lunch with a friend or helping others to clean up. “XOXO” is aimed at preschool to elementary-age students.

The exhibit opens Sunday due to Baylor University’s home football game on Saturday. The Mayborn closes when Baylor has home football games and the loss of Saturday visitors is leading staff to brainstorm other ways to spread the word about the exhibit to the community. One is a pop-up “kindness campaign” that will bring family activities and events to the community, Noah said.

“XOXO” will run through Jan. 7, 2024. Admission is included in the museum’s general admission ticket.