The Labor Day holiday weekend serves as a traditional pivot from summertime activities to school and fall ones. Equally traditional, around Waco at least, are three long-running events held during that weekend.

The largest is Westfest, a celebration of Czech culture expected to draw some 20,000 attendees during its run, which now is four days when Thursday’s carnival sneak peek and Friday’s Westfest Preview Party are added.

South of Waco, the Central Texas State Fair in Belton brings its mix of live country music, rodeo bull riding, carnival rides and other fair attractions to Bell County Expo Center Thursday through Sunday. Immediately north of Waco, at Homestead Village near Gholson and Elm Mott, the Labor Day Sorghum Festival returns on Monday.

Returning Westfest fans will find a few small changes this weekend for the 47th annual festival at the West Fairgrounds at West. Credit cards will be accepted for fair admission for the first time, although parking will remain a cash-only affair, said Westfest president David Kolar.

Rather than paying for parking and admission upon parking, attendees will pay for parking first in cash, then continue to the gate where they can pay by credit card if they wish, he said. ATM machines are also on site for those needing cash for some market or food and drink vendors.

Westfest admission is $15 for adults, $6 for children 2 to 12 years, an increase of $3 for adults from last year. Friday’s Preview Party admission also has increased from $18 to $22.

A metal structure has replaced the tent for the West Pavilion, one of Westfest’s main sites for music and dancing, and the change should mean better ventilation and a cooler environment for those watching the performers, Kolar said.

Triple T Productions will provide the carnival rides this year, a change from last year, and Westfest fans can check out those rides in Thursday’s Sneak Peek beginning at 6 p.m.

Music and more

Providing the Texas country music lineup at this year’s Preview Party are Ethan Smith & the Dirt Road Rebellion at 7 p.m., Cody Hibbard at 8:30 p.m. and headliner Mike Ryan at 10 p.m.

The other bookend of live music comes in Sunday’s Shutdown Party which has Sunny Sauceda performing at 8 p.m. and Stoney LaRue at 10 p.m. In between, for Westfest proper, is plenty of polka music from nine bands, including first-timers the Lederhosen Junkies and Josh Baca and the Hot Tamales. The polka music will run from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday at the East and West Pavilions. Denton-based Brave Combo, a long-standing Westfest feature, will play at 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

A 10 a.m. Saturday parade from downtown West to the fairgrounds will open the festival. Folk dancing and gymnastic demonstrations will take place from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sefcik Amphitheater with performers Ivana Majickova and Kunovice Czech Republic Dance School returning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday Westfest activities include the Kolache 5K run at 8 a.m., a polka mass at 10 a.m. and a kolache eating contest at 12:30 p.m.

In between and during the scheduled entertainment, Westfest will offer a marketplace with several dozen vendors. Food and drink offerings at the festival include Czech favorites such as sausage, beer-bread sandwiches and kolaches. Rounding out the Westfest menu are street tacos, carnitas, pierogis, gorditas, pizza and hamburgers.

The Central Texas State Fair in Belton also starts Thursday with $1 carnival rides. The annual fair features concerts, two nights of the Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series, a demolition derby, a livestock show and agricultural demonstrations.

Concerts take place at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. with headliners as Mike Ryan Band on Thursday, Kevin Fowler on Friday, Southall on Saturday and Waco native Wade Bowen on Sunday.

The PBR competition takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the Twisted Metal Mayhem demolition derby, the largest in Central Texas, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fair hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, and noon-midnight Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15, free for children 12 and younger, with bull riding tickets priced at $30 for reserved seats, $20 for general admission and children’s seats $20 and $15. Tickets are available at the gate and online at centraltexasstatefair.com.

While Labor Day is the holiday celebrated this weekend, it’s also sorghum time at Homestead Craft Village where sorghum cane is pressed and syrup cooked while audiences watch.

The day also includes demonstrations of handmade crafts, horse-drawn hayrides and craft activities; admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the village. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.