Saturday

"Phantom of the Opera" screening (1925 silent film), 7 p.m., Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive. Local organist Jim Pitts will accompany the film. Ice cream at 6 p.m.

Sunday

Feast Day Festival for St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, West. Fried/baked chicken and sausage plates $13. Event includes live auction, bingo, raffle and country store.

Wednesday

Adult Bible study, Alive Youth, Discover & Explore Kids, 6:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt.

Upcoming

New Deliverance MBC Pastor Stanley Adams’ 65th birthday party, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Gifts via Givelify. RSVP by Aug. 11. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Kurt Carr gospel concert, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com or via BMB Ministries.

Church anniversary service, 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Rev. Elbert Jones of Hopewell MBC. Call: 254-214-4634.

She Will Conference — Anchor Deep Tour, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340, Bellmead. $25 online at shewillconference.com, $35 at the door, lunch included. Call: 830-385-1594.

Evening of praise and appreciation service for Jerry Lewis and Clintell Washington, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Fletcher, New Hope Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 Saint Martins Church Road, Tours. Fried chicken and sausage dinner plates $14.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.