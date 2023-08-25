Saturday

New Deliverance MBC Pastor Stanley Adams’ 65th birthday party, 2-6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Gifts via Givelify. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Kurt Carr gospel concert, 6 p.m. Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com or via BMB Ministries.

Sunday

Church anniversary service, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Rev. Elbert Jones of Hopewell MBC. Call: 254-214-4634.

Piano Dedication Concert, 6 p.m., Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. 14 artists will perform as we dedicate the newly refurbished piano and name it the Donnie Balmos piano. Donnie has faithfully served Seventh for a number of years. Reception follows in narthex.

Wednesday

Adult Bible study, Alive Youth, Discover & Explore Kids, 6:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt.

Upcoming

She Will Conference — Anchor Deep Tour, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340, Bellmead. $25 online at shewillconference.com, $35 at the door, lunch included. Call: 830-385-1594.

Evening of praise and appreciation service for Jerry Lewis and Clintell Washington, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Fletcher, New Hope Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Mayor luncheon visit, 11:30 a.m., Sept. 12, Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will speak at noon on city issues. RSVP to 682-208-8171.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 Saint Martins Church Road, Tours. Fried chicken and sausage dinner plates $14.

22nd pastoral appreciation service, 10 a.m., September 17, Toliver Chapel MBC, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr Jamison Hunter, Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, Silver spring, Md.

31st church anniversary service, 4 p.m., September 17, Church of the Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose street. Musical guest: Barjona. Speaker: Superintendent Anthony Walker, Open Door COGIC, Austin.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.