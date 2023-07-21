Saturday

Joshua Rogers gospel concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Ave. $30, VIP $45. Tickets at eventbrite.com or by calling 254-759-2386.

Friday

Annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic, hosted by Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

Upcoming

Backpack Give-Away, 9:30 to 11 a.m., July 29, Oscar Duconge Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road. While supplies last. Hosted by New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-753-8210.

Founder’s Day, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

New Deliverance MBC Pastor Stanley Adams’ 65th birthday party, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Gifts via Givelify. RSVP by Aug. 11. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Kurt Carr gospel concert, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com or via BMB Ministries.

She Will Conference Anchor Deep Tour, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340, Bellmead. $25 online at shewillconference.com, $35 at the door, lunch included. Call: 830-385-1594.

Evening of praise and appreciation service for Jerry Lewis and Clintell Washington, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 10, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St.. Speaker: Robert Fletcher, New Hope Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 Saint Martins Church Road, Tours. Fried chicken and sausage dinner plates $14.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.