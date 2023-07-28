SaturdaySunday

Appreciation service for Brother J.C. Cleveland, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Royce Montgomery and New Horizon Baptist Church. Call: 254-757-0552.

Wednesday

New youth choir meeting, 5:30-6 .m. First Methodist Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive. For children in grades K-5.

Youth parent meeting, 6:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Back-to-school gathering with backpack, school supplies and school clothes giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave. Call: 254-315-7837.

10th anniversary service for Pastor Rosie Barnes of Waco Worship Center, 3 p.m. Aug. 6, Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St. Speaker: Pastor Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen. Call: 254-214-4634.

Founder’s Day, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

128th church anniversary, 4 p.m. Aug. 6, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Dr. Cleo LaRue. Attire: Black with gold accent. Call: 254-799-6150.

Feast Day Festival for St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13, West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, West. Fried/baked chicken and sausage plates $13. Event includes live auction, bingo, raffle and country store.

New Deliverance MBC Pastor Stanley Adams’ 65th birthday party, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Gifts via Givelify. RSVP by Aug. 11. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Kurt Carr gospel concert, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com or via BMB Ministries.

Church anniversary service, 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Rev. Elbert Jones of Hopewell MBC. Call: 254-214-4634.

She Will Conference Anchor Deep Tour, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340, Bellmead. $25 online at shewillconference.com, $35 at the door, lunch included. Call: 830-385-1594.

Evening of praise and appreciation service for Jerry Lewis and Clintell Washington, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 10, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St.. Speaker: Robert Fletcher, New Hope Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 Saint Martins Church Road, Tours. Fried chicken and sausage dinner plates $14.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.