Sunday
22nd pastoral appreciation service, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel MBC, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Dr. Jamison Hunter, Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Maryland.
31st church anniversary service, 4 p.m., Church of the Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose St. Musical guest: Barjona. Speaker: Superintendent Anthony Walker, Open Door COGIC, Austin.
Wednesday
Adult Bible study, Alive Youth, Discover & Explore Kids, 6:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt.
Upcoming
Annual picnic, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 Saint Martins Church Road, Tours. Fried chicken and sausage dinner plates $14.
Fall Gathering for Heart of Texas Area Aglow, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Salado Museum & College Park, 423 S. Main St., Salado. Speakers: Carol Torrance and Tommy Hays. Call: 254-733-6161.
Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
