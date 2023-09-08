Saturday

She Will Conference — Anchor Deep Tour, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340, Bellmead. $25 online at shewillconference.com, $35 at the door, lunch included. Call: 830-385-1594.

Servant’s Program, , 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Frank Linton Jr, and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Call 254-757-0552

Sunday

Pro-Life Waco meeting, noon Sept. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Speaker: Rev. Clenard Childress, New Calvary Church, Newark, N.J. Lunch $10. Call 254-644-0407.

Evening of praise and appreciation service for Jerry Lewis and Clintell Washington, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Fletcher, New Hope Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Wednesday

Adult Bible study, Alive Youth, Discover & Explore Kids, 6:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt.

Upcoming

Mayor luncheon visit, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12, Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr. Mayor Dillon Meek will speak at noon on city issues. RSVP: 682-208-8171.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 Saint Martins Church Road, Tours. Fried chicken and sausage dinner plates $14.

22nd pastoral appreciation service, 10 a.m. Sept. 17, Toliver Chapel MBC, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Dr. Jamison Hunter, Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Maryland.

31st church anniversary service, 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Church of the Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose St. Musical guest: Barjona. Speaker: Superintendent Anthony Walker, Open Door COGIC, Austin.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.