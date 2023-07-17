I recently read that the current life expectancy for the United States is 76.1 years. I thought about that for a moment then realized I am 76.5 years old. I am on borrowed time! Global life expectancy is 73.16 years.

There are exceptions, of course. Jimmy Carter, 98, and Rosalynn, 95, just celebrated their 77th anniversary. Two of my best friends are 86 and 88 and I know of two centenarians who are 102. Mother Teresa remained active until her death at age 87. Billy Graham was 99.

Eventually the years catch up to us. No one is exempt. Regardless of gender, ethnicity, nationality, education, wealth or position. We all grow old, and we will all die. The Bible is clear. “We have finished our years with a sigh. As for the days of our life they contain 70 years, or if by strength, 80 years. ... for soon they are gone and we fly away.” (Psalm 90)

So, at this age, where is my hope? What do I look forward to?

My hope is in the next generation and the promises of God. This month we will welcome two babies into our neighborhood. We hosted their expectant parents and neighbors in our home last month for a celebration. We prayed for a healthy birth for each mother and child and gave thanks for the miracle of new life. Their parents are thrilled. If these little ones live as long as I have, they could see the year 2100. What will that look like? What kind of world will that be?

Most science-fiction scenarios predict a dystopian future. A dark place following near annihilation. I pray for a world of global peace and understanding, a world of acceptance between all peoples of differing ethnicities. I pray it will be a world in which the next generation turns back the clock on global warming. A world where the abundant resources of the Earth are shared so that none go hungry.

When Jesus sat on a hillside with his closest disciples, he looked down the corridors of time that stretched between his day and ours. He saw wars and rumors of wars. Nations rising against nations and kingdoms against kingdoms, earthquakes and famine. He painted a dark picture. But, in the end He saw the sunrise of prosperity and peace at His glorious return. (Mark 13)

What do I have to look forward to? My hope is in Christ. I look forward to a few more years to bless these who are younger, and I look forward to His eternal home in the heavens. He has said, “Everyone that lives and believes in me shall never die.” (John 11:26) “I give unto them eternal life and they shall never perish. My Father who gave them to me is greater than all. And no man can snatch them from my Father’s hand.” (John 10:28-29)

I have stood on the edge of eternity with family and friends as they drew their last breath. It is a beautiful place, not unlike the seashore, its ceaseless waves stretching beyond the horizon where the sun rises in a crimson sky. The sun will rise and the Son who rose from the dead will return.