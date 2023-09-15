Editor's note: Portions of this column previously appeared in 2019 and 2015.

Over the years I have preached many funerals for friends and family. None stands out more in my memory than the funeral I preached for my niece. By the time she ended her long battle with breast cancer she was in her 50s.

I still remember her innocent blue eyes as a child. I watched her grow through childhood and into her teen years. When she was a young adult, she was lured down painful and destructive paths, refusing to heed the warnings of those who loved her. I prayed for her, along with others, and she fell deeper into addiction to drugs and alcohol. She gave her firstborn up for adoption and eventually served a sentence in prison.

But somewhere along the way, whether in prison or afterward, she came to faith in Jesus Christ. Just as He said to the woman who pressed through the crowd and touched the hem of His garment, Jesus said to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you whole.”

In the last decade of her life, I saw her reunited with her firstborn whom she gave up in her youth. She was reconciled with her family, who surrounded her with love. God brought a good man into her life who, like herself, was a recovering alcoholic.

She often shared with me her testimony of faith and what God had done in her life. She still wasn’t perfect. She still had issues. But she was different. God was healing her on the inside.

The week before she died, we visited. Family and friends gathered around her, comforting her, praying for her and loving her. On Wednesday of that week, she drew her last breath.

Once again, I thought of her as that innocent blue-eyed girl I first knew. It reminded me of Jesus’ visit to the home of a mother and father whose 12-year-old daughter had died. The house was surrounded by people who were weeping. But Jesus entered the child’s bedroom with her parents and spoke these gentle words to her. “Little girl, I say to you, get up!” She immediately breathed, opened her eyes and got up.

This is the faith we believe as followers of Christ. We make mistakes. We may wander far from God. We may cause pain to ourselves and others. But He seeks us out. He never lets us go. He reconciles, redeems and, in the day of our death, He raises us up!