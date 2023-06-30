DEAR NEIL: What is causing orange growths on the backs of my plumeria’s leaves? I have tried copper on it for rust, but it hasn’t helped.

Dear Reader: The University of Hawaii, as one might guess, has the definitive information on anything relating to plumerias. I learned more than I ever expected to know about plumeria rust in their online Extension publication “Plumeria Rust PD-61.” It lists mycobutanil and azoxystrobin as two effective fungicides for the disease. Judging from how quickly it spread across the islands, it’s certainly a factor in growing plumerias successfully.

DEAR NEIL: What are these cocoons? They are moving around, so they are obviously living. Are they harmful or beneficial?

Dear Reader: They are bagworms, perhaps misplaced but identical to the larvae that devour the needles off junipers and cypresses. There are uncommon species that will show up on live oaks, sweetgums and other trees, but almost always you’ll find bagworms on conifers. I’m not aware of any that seek out wax begonias. They are apparently the host plants here. It may be that they just ran off course and that’s what was available to them. Bagworms are certainly not beneficial. Pick them off by hand, or if there are many of them, apply B.t. or some other organic or inorganic insecticide to control them. You must treat while they are still mobile. Once they sequester themselves within them their canvas-like bags they will become impenetrable to sprays.

DEAR NEIL: I love lantanas because they need so little care. For the past couple of years, I have purchased lavender lantanas. This year all the flowers are yellow. How can I bring back the lavender color?

Dear Reader: Unfortunately, you got the wrong variety. You were looking for “trailing lavender,” and you ended up with New Gold or one of the other trailing golden-yellow varieties. There is no way to change colors other than to change plants entirely. Pay close attention to the leaves. Veteran lantana growers can tell them apart even without blooms. The trailing lavender plants also have thinner stems that lay virtually flat on the ground.

DEAR NEIL: (Reading from afar) I’m growing Amorphophallus rivieri in the ground in Houston successfully. However, there has been a recurring problem. The past two years the flowers on my plants only grew a few inches and never opened, then they shriveled. The plants were in good soil, but in different locations with different lighting and drainage. The spring weather was mostly the same from year to year. How can I prevent the flowers from aborting in future years? No nearby species had problems.

Dear Reader: You ask a sensational and fascinating question. These exotic aroids, the various voodoo lilies, some of them called devil’s tongue, are noted for the bizarre looks and smells of their flowers. I saw that you had also copied Plant Delights Nursery in North Carolina with your question. If that was your source, is there any chance your plants were still small and not yet old enough to produce full-sized flowers? Or perhaps the severity of the past two winters might have caused unusual issues in spite of the fact that this plant is listed as hardy to Zone 6. Many of our other normally hardy plants were hurt by the cold in the past two winters. Be sure you have good drainage around them. They require it. I note from your email address that you may be a teacher. I certainly hope it’s botany or biology. If so, your students have someone with keen interest.

DEAR NEIL: We have two sago palms that were planted in 2000 when we built a home in South Texas. They did terrifically until the extreme cold of February 2021. Now they are coming back as bushy clumps. I would like to keep them, but I prefer them with single trunks. How can I accomplish that?

Dear Reader: Their tendency will be to regrow as many individual plants in thick clumps, so unless you remove unwanted plants and also remove all the lower leaves from the one or several trunks that you leave in place, they’re going to continue to be bushy. Remember that it took them more than two decades to get where they had been. What you’re wanting isn’t going to regrow in just a year or two. Sagos don’t move that quickly.

DEAR NEIL: Help me in getting rid of goosegrass in my vegetable garden. It’s the most difficult weed I’ve ever encountered.

Dear Reader: Goosegrass is a tough warm-season annual that germinates a week or two after crabgrass sprouts in the spring. It does well in compacted soil and is able to withstand pedestrian traffic better than most grasses. Your best window of control would be mid-summer, once your spring crops are finished and before you plant any fall vegetables. That would be now for most gardeners across Texas. You can apply a glyphosate-only herbicide. It would kill the goosegrass before it had a chance to mature its seeds, plus if you choose a type that contains only glyphosate as an active ingredient it won’t contaminate the soil. You could rototill the ground a couple of weeks after spraying (after the weeds were killed) and plant any fall crops that you wished.