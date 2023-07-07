DEAR NEIL: Please identify this mystery plant that is growing in my lantana bed. I don’t want to pull it if it would be an attractive groundcover, but I don’t want it to take over the entire bed.

Dear Reader: This is the weed known as purslane. Don’t confuse it with “hybrid” purslane, the summer annual with flowers that resemble moss rose (portulaca). What you have is a vigorous weed that will quickly seed its way across the entire bed. Hoe it out before it blooms and makes seeds. While you’re at it, remove the other weed in your photo. Sheep sorrel, oxalis, is also very invasive. It looks like clover, but its seeds are dispersed explosively across many square feet. You’re familiar with a couple of cultivated species of oxalis that are very attractive landscape plants.

DEAR NEIL: There was a large catalpa tree in our backyard when we moved here. Every summer for the past several years, by the time July arrives, it starts shedding many of its leaves. The yard has been watered regularly and we’ve had a fair amount of rain, so we don’t think it’s gotten too dry. Is this a symptom of some kind of problem?

Dear Reader: Large-leafed trees such as cottonwoods, fruitless mulberries, sycamores and your catalpa are notorious about dropping leaves once it turns really hot and dry in mid-summer. As conditions in mid-spring were cool and wet, the trees must have figured that they were going to have ample rain the rest of the growing season. Suddenly they realized that they weren’t going to be able to sustain all those large leaves. You’ll notice that it’s the older leaves (farther down on the branches) where the leaves turned yellow first. If you think about it, it’s the same thing that happens to a poinsettia when it gets too dry. The bottom leaves turn yellow and fall off.

DEAR NEIL: I’m really fond of fanflowers, but I don’t see people using them much. Is there a reason?

Dear Reader: It also goes by its generic name Scaevola. I’m with you. It’s a great annual for Texas landscapes and gardens. I’ve grown it for 35 years, and I’ve yet to see any insects or diseases bothering it. New Blue Wonder and its white form were first and others have come along. I was not impressed with the pink type. I’ve used it as a hanging basket plant, in large pots where it’s the “spiller” plant that tumbles over the edges, and in flowerbeds where it trails much as trailing lantanas or verbenas might. It does best in a sunny setting, although as with most flowers, a little bit of shade in the afternoon is welcomed.

DEAR NEIL: We have pecan seedlings (planted by squirrels) coming up in a flowerbed next to our house. We keep trying to get rid of them, but they keep coming back. We’re afraid their roots will damage the foundation. What can we use to eliminate them?

Dear Reader: I live and garden in a pecan forest, so I have sung this same hymn many times. I make it a practice to cut the seedling pecans when they have only one or two sets of true leaves. By the time they’re 8 or 10 inches tall and have several leaves, their roots are so well established that you have to dig them out manually. You can apply a broadleafed weedkiller spray directly to their new growth to kill them, but there is risk of damaging adjacent shrubs and even shade trees if they’re within 2-4 feet. You would have to use a trigger-squeeze bottle for precise application. I really would not recommend that. Digging by hand is safer.

DEAR NEIL: I have an invasive grass growing in my front yard. I have identified it as apparently being “carpet grass” because of its stiff leaves growing straight up. I have St. Augustine and need to kill the weed without harming my St. Augustine. It appears that the two herbicides that are recommended cannot be shipped into Texas. What would you suggest?

Dear Reader: I’m unsure of a weed by that name and description. When our fellow Texans use the term “carpet grass,” they’re usually referring to St. Augustine itself. Unfortunately, there is no herbicide that will kill a weed grass within St. Augustine without harming the desired St. Augustine. The two noxious weeds that do invade St. Augustine are nutsedge and dallisgrass. I’m going to suggest that you take a sample of your weed to a Texas Certified Nursery Professional for identification (or look online). You can apply Image to eliminate nutsedge in St. Augustine. Spot treat dallisgrass with a glyphosate-only product to eliminate the big clumps. Granted, you’ll have a brown spot where both dallisgrass and St. Augustine have been killed, but if you use a pump sprayer you can minimize the size. A reader suggested that he uses a 1-gallon milk carton. He cuts the bottom out of it and removes the lid. He inserts the spray wand through the top as he pushes the jug down over the clump of dallisgrass. That would be a great way of spot-treating for dallisgrass, and by using a glyphosate-only product you would have no active ingredient going into the soil. Glyphosate works only on contact with the foliage.