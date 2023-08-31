A Sept. 7 showcase of old films and videos from Baylor University’s Texas Collection will open visual windows into different periods of Waco and Baylor history, from the 1910s to the Urban Renewal of downtown in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The screening, part of the Texas Collection Centennial Lecture Series marking the collection’s 100th year this year, will show five short films or film clips contained in the collection, each with a distinctive view into local history.

Executive director Jeff Pirtle said the selections are “just the tip of the iceberg” of the collection’s film and video holdings and provide intriguing looks into the past.

Among the selections set for the screening, which is cosponsored by Historic Waco and the McLennan County Historical Commission:

“Passersby,” a 1917 short silent film shot in Waco with scenes from Cameron Park, downtown Waco and Baylor University

“Waco: A Changing City,” a 1971 documentary recounting the Urban Renewal project that remade parts of downtown and displaced several Waco neighborhoods in the process

“Baylor University: A Life Experience,” a 1973 film on student life at Baylor at the time

Footage of a 1968 Baylor-Southern Methodist University basketball game featuring Tommy Bowman, Baylor’s first Black basketball player

Previously unreleased footage of the aftermath of the 1953 Waco tornado.

Pirtle said “Passersby” and “Waco: A Changing City” stood out among the films set for screening. “We really don’t have anything else like this in the collection,” he said.

Much of the original “Passersby” film was lost during its transfer from a nitrate film stock to 16mm film with parts reassembled out of order and secondary footage added as well.

“There were scenes of four girls in the park, two girls in a tree and random footage of downtown scenes,” recalled Eric Ames, a Baylor Libraries associate director who reassembled the film after its digitization by the Texas Collection. “We had to reorder it in a way that makes more sense to the plot.”

Even if the chopped-up plot still doesn’t make too much sense, the film offers rare looks at Waco and Baylor more than a century ago, he added.

“Waco: A Changing City” also shows a Waco that looked much different in the past. An account of the Urban Renewal project in Waco in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the film contrasted what were labeled as “the terrible slums of Waco” into a vibrant downtown marked by a new — and later much reviled — Austin Avenue pedestrian mall.

“It’s a pretty blatant propaganda film,” admitted Pirtle, with a laugh.

The 1968 basketball footage is part of the Texas Collection’s extensive holdings of Baylor football and basketball game films extending back to the 1940s. The footage, however, lacks audio so viewers might find watching it a somewhat incomplete experience, the collection director noted.

The films are five to 15 minutes long and Texas Collection curators and staff will attend the screening to add context and explanation.

The free screening starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, with a reception following.