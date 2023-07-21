The directors of Waco's Deep in the Heart Film Festival opened this year's fest Thursday night with the surprising news of a name change.

Festival founders Samuel Thomas and Louis Hunter told their opening night crowd at the Waco Hippodrome that the festival will return next year with a new name: the Waco Independent Film Festival.

The new name, they said, better describes the festival's distinctives: Its Waco location and community involvement and its platform for makers of both independent short and feature films.

Festival attendees applauded the announcement, which preceded the screening of the feature documentary "Finding Her Beat," the story of a 2020 performance by an all-star team of female Taiko drummers from across the United States and Asia, even as the shadow of COVID-19 began to shut down public performances and gatherings.

Festival organizers had one more surprise for the evening: the live performance of Fort Worth Taiko drumming troupe Goisagi, whose five drummers filled the Hippodrome with thundering, body-vibrating rhythm.

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival continues its two-day run Friday and Saturday with screenings, filmmaking workshops and screenplay readings at the Waco Hippodrome and nearby Cultivate 7twelve. The festival also includes a 30th anniversary screening of Richard Linklater's celebrated 1993 film "Dazed and Confused" at 1 p.m. at the Hippodrome, with actor Jason London speaking after the screening.