This year’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival may arrive at the same time as midsummer blockbusters like “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” but festival founders and directors Samuel Thomas and Louis Hunter also know a thing about counterprogramming.

In contrast to big, well-funded studio productions, the festival offers short, small-budget shorts and features made with heart and distinctive voices. “We’re really about independent film, fresh voices and underserved voices,” explained Hunter during a break where the two were checking sound and light levels for a Waco Hippodrome screening.

Their festival marks its seventh year, no mean feat considering the major disruptions of a pandemic landed in the middle of those seven years. While this year’s version has roughly the same ratio of shorts to features, 106 to 10, there are some new additions.

There’s a 30th anniversary screening of Richard Linklater’s acclaimed “Dazed and Confused” that comes with a special appearance by actor Jason London, who played Randall “Pink” Floyd in the 1993 film. London will field questions after the July 22 screening and will speak to VIP pass holders separately in a session the day before.

Then there’s what’s behind the screen, so to speak, after the festival’s opening feature “Finding Her Beat.” The documentary follows the journey of two women to form the first all-female Taiko drumming troupe, and after the Waco showing, two Taiko drumming groups from Dallas will play the Japanese drums on the Hippodrome stage. “I have to imagine this is a historic first for this theater,” Hunter deadpanned.

Dallas film professor Bart Weiss, a founder of the Dallas VideoFest, will lead “Fire Bones,” a live experiment in multimedia storytelling that integrates smartphones, film, photos and podcasts.

Thomas noted several features are heartwarming looks at community forming within a larger community. “Into the Spotlight” focuses on an annual musical theater production in Dallas put on by a group of adults with disabilities while “You Have No Idea” follows a mother who spent years building a network of support and resources for her autistic son at a time when not much was known about autism. “City Kids” examines a program that gets inner city kids in San Antonio out of the city and into the outdoors.

Organizers have simplified short film categories to make it easier for viewers to gravitate to what they like, with themes of Crowd Pleasers, Deep Dives, Family Friendly and For the Curious and Adventurous, with shorts grouped in 90-minute screening blocks.

About 100 filmmakers have signed up for the festival and workshops will address such topics as managing sound levels for movies and creating films with smartphones. The festival’s screenwriting contest returns with several reading sessions for this year’s entries and, on opening night, a short clip from the film shot from last year’s winner. A Centex Filmmaker short film block showcases pieces from local filmmakers.

Last year’s festival drew about 200 people on opening night, with some 3,000 people attending festival screenings and events, Hunter said. Some also took advantage of the online encore screenings held after the in-person festival.

As is the case with most film festivals, there’s plenty of room for volunteers and those interested in helping in return for screening access, T-shirts and other perks can sign up on the festival’s website.