Baylor University’s annual Alleluia Conference, created to provide training and inspiration for Christian church music and worship leaders, has a few alleluia moments of its own in its evening programming this week.

The first comes Thursday night with a performance of the Bill and Gloria Gaither musical “Alleluia! A Praise Gathering for Believers,” which marks its 50th anniversary this year. The second, on Friday night, is a sold-out concert by award-winning Christian singer David Phelps, honored this year with an Exemplary Leadership in Church Music award. Phelps, a longtime singer with the Gaither Vocal Band and now an established solo artist, is the first performer to receive the honor in the 15 years the conference has awarded it.

Approximately 300 music and worship leaders are attending this year’s conference at Baylor. Hosted by BU’s Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies, the event provides speakers and workshops in various aspects of church worship music plus one-day intensive sessions in children’s music, handbells and youth choirs.

Singers from the Central Texas Choral Society, Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas and several featured soloists will perform the musical, directed by Park Cities music director and Baylor graduate Stephen Carrell, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor’s McCrary Music Building. Admission is $15.

Randall Bradley, the Baylor center’s director, said “Alleluia” came out during a time of other musicals written with church congregations in mind. Rather than a story-driven narrative, the musical created a praise-oriented worship event that incorporated several well-known songs by the Gaithers, including “Let’s Just Praise the Lord,” “Get All Excited,” “There’s Something About That Name” and “The Longer I Serve Him.”

The musical helped open the door to church praise services featuring contemporary music, now a mainstay of many Christian churches, Bradley noted. At the same time, it introduced the Gaithers and their songs into mainstream churches that previously saw them primarily as Christian gospel singers, he added.

There’s a Gaither connection, too, in Phelps, who has garnered two Grammy Awards and multiple Dove Awards as well as several million-copy-selling albums over his performing career. The Baylor graduate sang with the Gaither Vocal Band for some 20 years before pursuing a solo career.

He’ll receive the award in a private ceremony on Thursday with a public concert, “After the Downbeat,” at 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Concert Hall. Phelps has sold out that concert, a testament to his popularity as a Christian singer.

Phelps’ long and continued involvement in church worship music led to the award, Bradley said. “David has made a big mark, and a long mark now, in Christian music,” he said.

Phelps thanked the conference for the award in a statement. “I am deeply honored to receive this acknowledgment,” he said. “It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the support of my fans, my family, and my colleagues in the music industry. I am looking forward to celebrating this milestone with my friends in Waco and sharing my music.”