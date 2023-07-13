Waco country singer Holly Tucker releases the second part of a recording project she started more than four years ago and while its title is “You’re Gonna Know My Name,” its subtitle easily could be “Pluck” or “Perserverance.”

The album, for which there’s a release party Friday night, completes one she started in 2019 and was beginning to promote when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down performances and touring for many musicians in the spring of 2020.

That initial release had generated some momentum with the singles “The Finer Things” and “Country Music Won’t Let Me” making it into the top 15 on the Texas country charts. Another single, “Take Me Fishin’,” also hit 100,000 streams on Spotify. Then the pandemic put everything on hold.

The shutdown left her stuck with the bills for that 2019 album and scrambling for work and income to replace what she lost from canceled shows and appearances to sell records. Tucker filled in the gap with a stint as a DoorDash delivery person, time as an office administrator at First Woodway Baptist Church and pay for breeding miniature Australian shepherds. On the plus side, she married Spencer Brenner during that time frame, though she continues as Holly Tucker in her performing career.

“You’re Gonna Know My Name” has seven songs she wrote or co-wrote with more in the wings. “I had a lot of time to write (during the pandemic) and I have enough songs for another album,” she said.

For those who’ve followed the 30-year-old Lorena native through her musical career and already know her name, the new release has the country sound and vocals that led her to national awareness in a 2013 season of “The Voice.” It features some honky-tonk numbers, danceable songs and “songs about love and heartbreak,” and she doesn’t apologize. “I will always be country,” she said.

It also has a faith-related song, something she’s tried to put on all her albums. To the singer it sums up what’s behind this one, which she points out is “100% independent” and not backed by a label or underwritten by a financial supporter: “There’s Grace for That.”

“What this song is saying is I’m going to work hard and be dedicated to this work. Ultimately, that’s what gets to you to success,” Tucker explained. “I can’t quit. I have this fire and desire inside of me that’s God-given.”

Friday’s release party will feature Landon Heights as her opening act with the Texas Snow Waco and Pokey O’s food trucks on hand to sell sweets.