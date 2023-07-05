The country greats that inspired the country music of North Carolinian brothers Chris and Taylor Malpass — Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Lefty Frizzell, to drop some names — may have passed, but their sound echoes in the music that the brothers continue to do.

“It’s now kinda part of who we are,” said Chris in a recent phone interview from his home in Roxboro, North Carolina. “We’ll think of a song and it all just kinda has that flour in it.”

That flour also has a hefty dose of the Louvin Brothers’ vocal harmonies, and the combination of old-school sound and looks with a lively stage show and retro costuming has propelled the two brothers into a career that’s far from a cover act.

The brothers, slick Nudie-inspired suits donned and pompadours sculpted into place, bring their six-piece band to the Waco Hippodrome Thursday night. They’re touring in support of their latest album “Lonely Street,” which features largely original songs co-written by Chris with only two covers by Haggard and Jeanne Sealy rounding out the package.

The Malpasses grew up absorbing their grandfather’s considerable county record collection while performing with their father at churches across the Southeast. Chris, the oldest, got his foot in the door with Merle Haggard after playing several years with Haggard’s steel guitarist Don Helms and the brothers toured seven years with Haggard as his opening act.

Haggard, who died in 2016, produced their 2011 debut “Memory That Bad,” which they followed four years later with “The Malpass Brothers” and, in 2017, “Live at the Paramount.”

While their sound hearkens back to a silver, if not golden age of country music, the Malpass Brothers are fully capable of creating and continuing that sound on their own. Chris pointed to their current band, which features steel guitar, upright bass and fiddle, with several players in their 20s.

It’s not a matter of copying a sound, but bringing out what’s inside, he said. “Like Taylor and I, they have a built-in DNA for this,” he said.

The Malpass Brothers made their Grand Ole Opry debut five years ago and have proven an audience favorite, returning to perform there more than a dozen times since then. There’s a possible television show with a “Porter Waggoner vibe” that’s in the works in addition to the brothers’ touring schedule of more than 100 dates a year. The year ahead has dates in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Texas and the Southeast with the possibility of some California and Canadian shows added later, he said. “If they call, we will go,” he said.

The Waco show is part of a Texas run and the Lone Star State, with Georgia, are fan-fertile areas. “Texas and Georgia are really great for traditional country,” Chris said.