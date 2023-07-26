In his day job as a load planner for Packaging Corporation of America, Michael Stone knows what it’s like to deal with the unexpected, whether truck delays, traffic slowdowns, late drivers or the like.

As a musician, artist and organizer of Sunday’s MAP Music and Art Conference, Stone says the unexpected, created by the serendipitous matchups of artists in multiple fields, is the secret sauce behind the event.

The conference will feature Waco talents in music, visual art, food, modeling, poetry, photography and more who will showcase their talents onstage or on the grounds of The Backyard. “These are artists stepping up out of their comfort zone,” said Stone, who will sing hip hop and rhythm-and-blues under his performing name Kru Sensei. It’s out of those comfort zones that something new and meaningful can happen. “People stay in their own lane, but nothing magnificent happens,” he said.

The MAP Music and Art Conference, with MAP standing for Music + Art = Positive, caps a multimedia project funded by an American Rescue Plan grant through Creative Waco intended to support local artists and provide a showcase for their creative work.

Stone created the MAP Digital Magazine, whose monthly issues since December have profiled and highlighted Waco creators in a variety of fields. Others appeared in his YouTube video series Electric Ground. Stone’s own artistic output is varied, including an album “Moon and Back,” recorded through Waco’s DRS Studios, and his work as a certified personal trainer, complete with a phone app.

Sunday’s free event will feature Waco rock band Far From Reach, guitarist/singer/visual artist Tea Aguilar, Stone as Kru Sensei, Chef Sheri (Sheri Raleigh), DJ Cruz Garcia, rhythm-and-blues/soul trio Smooth Nature, guitarist Frank Exum, singer Abbi Garcia, singer/songwriters Eric & Thomas Unplugged, actress Amber Bolden, model Vinay Rivas and artist Russ Stone.

In addition to the acts onstage, vendors located around the seating area will sell their creations in painting, photography, jewelry, woodworking, basket weaving and more. Sunday’s conference also contains a shared message from several artists on suicide prevention.

While the interaction between artists from different media may lead to new creation, Stone said it also likely will show common threads of creativity. “All are saying the same thing, though they didn’t know they were,” he said. “It’s different. It’s new territory. When they see how cool everyone else is, it’s going to be great.”