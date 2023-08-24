If music were rain, Waco residents would be breaking out umbrellas this weekend.

Consider these musical showers:

the return of the Waco Margarita Festival, featuring headliner the Randy Rogers Band

the hip-hop/rap Unreal Summer Bash with more than 20 performers

a Back to School Bash at Common Grounds

country and rock bands at The Backyard

nationally known gospel singer Kurt Carr and Christian singer-songwriter Natalie Grant in town at different venues

two classical keyboard concerts

multiple Spanish-language performers at two Waco-area venues.

For local fans of live music, there's plenty to jump into over the next four days.

Saturday marks the return of a long-running August tradition in Waco, although sharp eyes will notice it's the Waco Margarita Festival and not the former Margarita and Salsa Festival.

The latter, a Texas country-flavored evening that featured Texas star Pat Green for more than half of its 24 years, comes back to its downtown Waco origins with a lineup featuring the Randy Rogers Band, Kolby Cooper, the Huser Brothers and Mike Stanley.

Austin music executive and promoter Greg Henry, a Waco native, was involved in booking the festival acts for many years and decided to restart it in both Buda and Waco after its last organizer, the Extraco Events Center, called it quits in 2022 after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and rising concert costs.

With Henry as owner and producer, the Buda Margarita Festival debuted last year in Buda, but booking bands for Waco at the time proved more problematic, making this weekend's festival the Waco premiere.

Like previous Margarita Festivals, Saturday's version is heavy on Texas country music and margaritas, with 10 varieties of the latter available at the festival's full cash bar. Some 20 vendors will have tables and booths set up on the Heritage Square grounds along with five food trucks offering dinners and desserts. Non-alcoholic drinks and plenty of water will be available on-site as well.

Those attending can bring chairs and blankets for seating. A VIP area will feature table seating under a separate tent with its own bar and restroom. A Fan Zone tent also will provide shade for festivalgoers. General admission tickets are $25 with VIP tickets at $150, available at margaritasalsafestival.com.

Fans and misters will be deployed to provide a break from the August heat. Henry noted the heat at last week's Margarita Festival in Buda began to turn around 5 p.m. and anticipated the same for this Saturday. "It ended up a magical night," he said.

Unreal Summer Bash

Hip-hop, rap, reggaeton, rhythm-and-blues, rock, dubstep and more will fuel the Unreal Summer Bash, which marks its third year in a new space, the Waco Event Center at 1825 N. 18th St. Waco videographer Jordonn Caldwell, joined by fellow collaborators Anthony DeLeon, Huy Nguyen and Ezzy, pulled together the bash as a way to highlight local talent and its diversity, much of which he met through his work in creating music videos. Some of that video works shows up on Caldwell's Unreal Imaginations channel on YouTube.

The event's audience has grown with time, starting with about 50 people in its first year. This year, Caldwell expects a crowd around 200, which required a larger venue than in the past. It's a young crowd, extending from high school students to twentysomethings, with an openness to a diverse range of musical styles.

Saturday's show draws performers primarily from Waco, but also from Dallas and Austin, each scheduled to do about a 10-minute set. Among those on the playlist are Spazi, Ariaa, Wacotron, Bigg Kevo, Mauri NNW, Rxchy, a1Trae, Y2K., A.J.I., Jamaine, TrillMill, 1UP, Hippy Doug, Dae Darlin, YT Amaya, Nawfside Nino, Kashwayal, Kvng, Maykel Mila, Nahamxo, Blix Yora, Midnight Desperado, Romelo Moon, One Hit Wonder and Braden Black.

Admission is $10 in advance, with tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Other highlights

Baylor University-area coffee house Common Grounds welcomes back students this weekend with a three-band Back to School Bash on Friday night that brings together Waco rockers Fooligan, funk trio Sol y Motion and Arlington-area Cherry Mantis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with an $8 admission, available at eventbrite.com.

The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St., hosts country and rock this weekend. Jake Worthington provides the former on Friday night, with opener the Jade Flores Trio. Buckcherry brings the hard rock on Saturday with opener Venrez. Tickets are available at stubwire.com.

Gospel artist Kurt Carr will sing Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St.; admission is $25, available at eventbrite.com. And at the Waco Hippodrome on Sunday, Christian singer-songwriter Natalie Grant will perform with opener Bernie Herms. Tickets for the 6 p.m. concert run from $25 to $55, available at itickets.com.

Classical music predominates at two keyboard performances at Waco churches on Sunday. Houston organist Ken Cowan will play in a recital at 4 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St. A dedication of the sanctuary piano in honor of former music minister Donnie Balmos at Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave., will feature Balmos and 13 instrumentalists and singers. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

Two Waco-area clubs will feature several Spanish-language performers and bands. La Fiera de Ojinaga and Nicole Padilla will perform Friday night at Smiley's Night Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive, with admission at $50, available at ticketon.com. At Rancho Triple SSS, 9468 Highway 84 near Axtell, a lineup of Viry Sandoval, Neyo Reynoso y Su Banda Innovacion and Rene Lopez La Mera Ley will play at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $35, available at ticketon.com.