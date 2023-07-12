Dallas singer and musician Dalene Richelle has played in several tribute bands in addition to leading a few of her own, but paused to think about it when asked to head one on pop-country star Shania Twain.

Twain, after all, was a megastar in country and pop music in the 1990s and 2000s, setting sales records that still stand. And she’s still active, currently touring the country on her “Queen of Me” tour.

“I thought, my goodness, that’s a little bit out of my comfort zone, but I already knew all the tunes and the (vocal) range was right in my wheelhouse,” Richelle said in a recent phone interview from Dallas.

A touch of national pride — like Twain, Richelle is a native Canadian, although Richelle became an American citizen in 2019 — and a major dose of Shania fandom tipped her into a yes, and the result is her tribute band Shania Twang, which performs Friday at the Waco Hippodrome.

While she had much of the music end of things down, Richelle went to videos, particularly the one of Twain’s Vegas show, to capture her stage mannerisms and look. She noticed that Twain occasionally sat down to play guitar — as a pianist from childhood, Richelle knew that performance position well — while dancing on other songs, particularly the pop ones. She caught Twain’s onstage references to some of her music videos and paid attention to her costuming.

Friday’s show at the Waco Hippodrome will reflect that study with Richelle backed by a six-piece band drawn from a rich pool of Dallas musical talent: band leader and guitarist Scott E, guitarist Jesse Romigh, drummer Dave Thomas, bassist Pete Miller, backing vocalist Ashley Allison and fiddler Marek Eneti.

The tribute show samples from a career that mixes country and pop, pulling huge audiences for both. The five-time Grammy Award winner enjoyed million-copy-selling success with hits like “Any Man of Mine,” “You’re Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “The Woman in Me,” with her landmark 1997 album “Come on Over” tallying more than 40 million copies sold — still the record for a female country performer.

Twain, incidentally, is still performing today, presently touring in support of her latest album, “Queen of Me,” with July 21 and 22 Texas performances in Dallas and The Woodlands, respectively, with Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth dates in October.

Shania Twang isn’t the only tribute band featuring Richelle. The singer and musician also sings in Fleetwood X and the Big Little Town Band, with her own bands including the all-female Lantana and the Texanadian Duo. She’s recorded a solo album, “Linger,” as well as “Unbridled” and “Metamorphosis” with her bands.

Friday’s show also will feature a flash of good-natured non-Shania humor with Richelle playig her ukulele in the concert, after a preshow performance by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra in the Hippodrome foyer.