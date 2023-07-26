The Waco Hippodrome has welcomed performers who’ve won national attention for their performances on the musical competitions “American Idol” or “The Voice.”

Texas country singer-songwriter Sundance Head, who plays there Friday night with his trio, has done both. Head competed in “American Idol” in 2007 and returned to a national television stage in 2016, winning the 11th season of “The Voice.”

While that exposure bumped up his name recognition, Head would rather people appreciated him for more than those solo song performances.

“It’s a gray area I’m trapped in. I’m a whole lot more than ‘that guy on television.’ First and foremost, I’m a singer-songwriter and I consider myself a songwriter first,” he said in a recent phone interview from Houston.

Head, 45, and his trio arrive in Waco with a new album, “Starting Again,” that he hopes reinforces fan recognition of his songwriting, which has landed him atop the Texas Music Charts four times. The album came as Head was trying to rebuild momentum after COVID-19 lockdowns and slowdowns. As he tells it, his wife Misty had booked time with Houston’s Stormy Cooper Media recording studio and he had prepared songs for two days of recording. Informed after the studio session began that she had booked five days, he raced to create some new material for the additional days.

“I wrote seven or eight songs that night,” he said with a chuckle. The songs for “Starting Again” came from a more personal space than past recordings. The death of his father Roy, himself a singer in the 1960s with the hit “Treat Her Right,” led to “Starting Again” while his teenage daughter’s 15th birthday inspired “Baby (My Girl).” Head noted that the album only has one cover, Kristian Bush’s “Hard Act to Follow,” with the rest coming from his pen.

“Starting Again” comes on the heels of his 2019 recording debut “Stained Glass and Neon” which featured famed Nashville songwriter and producer Dean Dillon as producer.

Backing Head in his Waco show are bassist Dave Walters and drummer Dustin Edwards and the trio’s spring and summer touring has them locked in a tight groove, he said. “We’re trying to build a following on the road,” he said. “There’s a brand new energy, introducing us for a new crowd,” he said.