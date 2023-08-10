With two guest artists, guest conductors and a space-themed concert near the total solar eclipse next April, the Waco Symphony Orchestra could be justified in calling its 2023-24 season a star-studded one.

Season tickets went on sale this week for the upcoming season, which will feature acclaimed string trio Time for Three, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist Anna Geniushene, a space-themed movie music concert timed near next April’s total solar eclipse, the WSO’s final two conductor candidates and two performances of Tchaikovsky’s holiday ballet “The Nutcracker.”

Waco Symphony Association executive director Carolyn Bess said the new season builds on the symphony’s gradual recovery from a pandemic break as audiences continue to return to concerts.

It continues two traditions for the symphony, namely a performance by a Van Cliburn medalist and a holiday performance of “The Nutcracker,” plus major symphonic works by Brahms, Beethoven, Richard Strauss and Dvorák programmed by Baylor University’s conductor-in-residence Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

The WSO’s “Out of This World” season starts Oct. 5 with guest conductor Lawrence Loh leading a program of Angélica Negrón’s “What Keeps Me Awake,” Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by Glenn Beals and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Loh is one of four conductors considered for the WSO’s music director position last held by Stephen Heyde, who retired in 2021.

The fourth candidate, David Itkin, will conduct the next WSO concert on Nov. 16, which features Strauss’ “Don Juan,” Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 and Clarice Assad’s “Bonecos de Olinda.”

December brings two performances of “The Nutcracker” with the WSO collaborating with Fort Worth-based Ballet Frontier. In addition to the traditional Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, the WSO will add a Saturday evening performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Bess noted that previous “Nutcracker” performances had consistently sold out and concert planners are hoping the second performance allows an expansion of that audience.

Harth-Bedoya will lead the symphony’s spring 2024 concerts, beginning Jan. 18 with pianist Geniushene, who will play the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3. The orchestra also will play the world premiere of a work by composer and Baylor music faculty member Ben Johansen, and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

String trio Time for Three will play Kevin Puts’ Grammy Award-winning “Contact” in the March 21 concert. The concert also has the WSO playing Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony to accompany the film “The Cosmos — An HD Odyssey.”

Closing the season on April 7 is the program “Sci-Fi Spectacular: Sun, Moon and Superstars,” with music from such films as “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and “Interstellar,” plus Holst’s “The Planets.” Alex Amsel will conduct that concert with Dallas journalist and film critic Gary Cogill hosting.

The Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra also is rebounding from a pandemic break with a record 52 area secondary school students participating last year.

Ticket prices this year are unchanged from last year, Bess said, with a family discount of 40% for student tickets added to a season ticket.

There’s also a transportation option for those reluctant to travel to Waco Hall and back at night. Symphony patrons can buy bus passes for the concerts with their tickets. The WSO is contracting with Waco Transit to provide two buses for transportation from the parking lot near El Conquistador at 4508 W. Waco Drive to Waco Hall, returning after the concert.

Season ticket sales and renewals end Sept. 4 with single tickets going on sale Sept. 7. Season tickets are presently available online at wacosymphony.com.