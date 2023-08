Nancy Grayson will speak at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at a coffee talk event sponsored by Baylor University's Lifelong Learning program.

The title of her talk is "Yes … It Really Is About Overalls," and will include stories about her work as founder of Rapoport Academy, as well as building houses, running Lula Jane's bakery and writing a cookbook.