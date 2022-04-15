Church calendar: April 16-22

Saturday

Block party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Dr, Woodway. Food trucks, bounce houses, games and an Easter egg hunt.

Free clothes, shoes giveaway, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brothers for Others community outreach event, Devorsky Park, corner of Elling and Parrish streets, Bellmead. Call: 254-716-6411.

Sunday

Easter service and baptism, 10:30 a.m., Church Under the Bridge. Services at Camp Hope on Middle Bosque River near McGregor. Call: 254-235-7818.

Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m., Bosqueville Cemetery, Rock Creek Rd. Hosted by Bosqueville Baptist Church, Bosqueville United Methodist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church. Call 254-756-4710 or email bosquevillebc@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Ladies’ prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

150th church anniversary, 10:30 a.m., June 12, Perry United Methodist Church, 193 County Road 127. RSVP: 254-447-0995.

St. Mary's Catholic Church annual festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 15, Geneva Hall, Elm Mott.

Set the Captive Free Conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speakers: Nika Davis, Brill Stone, Maurice Walker. $10. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.

