CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Sunday

22nd annual Founders/Unity Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109.

Appreciation service for Pastor Archie Hatten III, 3 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Speaker: Rev. Cedric Rouse, St. Emanuel Baptist Church, Hearne.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

She Will Conference, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340. $25. Call: 830-385-1594.

Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets every two weeks on the second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. First meeting is Sept. 10.

"From Soil to Sanctuary: How Black Churches Are Advancing Food Security" with Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Armstrong Browning Library (Hankamer Treasure Room), Baylor University campus, 710 Speight Avenue.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

