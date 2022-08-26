Church calendar: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Sunday
22nd annual Founders/Unity Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109.
Appreciation service for Pastor Archie Hatten III, 3 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Speaker: Rev. Cedric Rouse, St. Emanuel Baptist Church, Hearne.
Tuesday
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
She Will Conference, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340. $25. Call: 830-385-1594.
Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets every two weeks on the second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. First meeting is Sept. 10.
"From Soil to Sanctuary: How Black Churches Are Advancing Food Security" with Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Armstrong Browning Library (Hankamer Treasure Room), Baylor University campus, 710 Speight Avenue.
