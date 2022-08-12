Church calendar: August 13-19

Saturday
'Soles for Christ' shoe and clothes giveaway, 10 a.m until noon, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Parents must accompany students. Call: 254-717-4127 or 254-315-9687.
Sunday
Pastor anniversary service, 3 p.m., Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Speaker: Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light. Call: 254-722-7429.
Tuesday
Revival 2022, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta. Call: 756-1140.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Revival 2022, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta. Call: 756-1140.
Upcoming
Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance, benefiting Compassion Ministries and Waco Family Abuse Center, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, The Palladium, 729 Austin Ave. $40. Call: 254-716-8605.
22nd annual Founders/Unity Day, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109.
