Church calendar: August 20-26

Saturday

Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance, benefiting Compassion Ministries and Waco Family Abuse Center, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, The Palladium, 729 Austin Ave. $40. Call: 254-716-8605.

Tuesday

2022 Vision Revival, 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, Union Missionary Baptist Church, 112 Clay Avenue. Speakers: Rev. Allen A. Kuykendall, Jr., Tuesday; Annise "Niecey" Payne, Wednesday; and Rev. Melvin Petty, Thursday. Call: 254-744-9941.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

22nd annual Founders/Unity Day, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109.

Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets every two weeks on the second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. First meeting Sept. 10.

She Will Conference, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., September 10, Church of the Open Door, 900 Texas 340 Loop. $25. Call: 830-385-1594.

