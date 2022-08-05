 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: August 6-12

Sunday

Pastor’s anniversary, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-537-3387.

127th church anniversary, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Dr. James King of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Call: 254-799-6150.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Revival 2022, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 16-17, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta. Call: 756-1140.

Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance, benefiting Compassion Ministries and  Waco Family Abuse Center, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, The Palladium, 729 Austin Ave. $40. Call: 254-716-8605.

