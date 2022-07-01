Church calendar: July 2-8

Tuesday

Ticket deadline for Faith Walk Church Christmas In July Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8. $10 ticket includes chicken spaghetti dinner. Call: 254-235-1595.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Mental Health Wellness Workshop, 10 a.m. July 9, St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church St. Panelists: Rev. Dr. Tara Briscoe, Sandra Massington, DeAngela Bynum and Sarah Sanchez.

Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon July 9, St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292.

Area Scouting roundup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Fun, food and activities. Parents must be present at all times. Volunteers wanted. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Annual women's day, 10:30 a.m. July 10, St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church St. Speaker: Rev. Dr. Pamela R. Rivera, Austin Capital District.

Area community conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Area speakers; tickets $10. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Pastor's anniversary, 3 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-537-3387.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.