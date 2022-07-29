Church calendar: July 30-Aug. 5

Saturday
Backpack Give Away, 9-11 a.m., at Oscar Duconge Park, 1504 JJ Flewellen Rd. Hosted by New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Sunday
Fifth Sunday musical program, 6 p.m., Trinity AME Dunbar St. All choirs, soloists, groups welcome.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
Pastor’s anniversary, 3 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-537-3387.
127th Church Anniversary, 10 a.m., Aug. 7, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr. James King of Fredericksburg, Va. Call: 254-799-6150.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.
