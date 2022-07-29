 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: July 30-Aug. 5

  • 0

Saturday

Backpack Give Away, 9-11 a.m., at Oscar Duconge Park, 1504 JJ Flewellen Rd. Hosted by New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday

Fifth Sunday musical program, 6 p.m., Trinity AME Dunbar St. All choirs, soloists, groups welcome.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Pastor’s anniversary, 3 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-537-3387.

127th Church Anniversary, 10 a.m., Aug. 7, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr. James King of Fredericksburg, Va. Call: 254-799-6150.

People are also reading…

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study identifies the root cause of hair loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert