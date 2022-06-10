Church calendar: June 11-17

Saturday

HOT (Handing Over Trials) event, 4-9 p.m., Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr. Food booths, live music and live DJ. All families welcome. Call: 254-757-5864.

Sunday

150th church anniversary, 10:30 a.m., Perry United Methodist Church, 193 Falls County Road 127. RSVP: 254-447-0995.

Pastor appreciation day, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Morning speaker, Van Thomas; evening speaker, Patrick James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

The Amazing Race, youth and young adult event, 3 p.m., New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St.

Monday

Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Safety protocols will be observed. Call: 254-799-6150.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 26, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Elk. Food, kids games, auction, country store, bingo, barbecue dinner.

Faith and Foundation Event, 1-6 p.m., June 26, Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave. Free food, drinks, kid games, testimonies, live worship music, car show. Call: 254-262-2918. Car show inquiries: Tony Garcia, Texas Royalty Car Club at tony4tat2s@gmail.com or 254-644-7636.

Area Scouting roundup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Fun, food and activities. Parents must be present at all times. Volunteers wanted. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Area community conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Area speakers; tickets $10. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.