Church calendar: June 18-24

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Revival, 7 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Avenue. Speaker: Stanley Adams, New Deliverance MBC, Waco.

Thursday

Revival, 7 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Avenue. Speaker: Bishop Gabriel Cleveland, Abundant Glory International Ministry.

Friday

Revival, 7 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Avenue. Speaker: Bishop Billy Simmons, Church of A New Beginning, Dawson.

Upcoming

Men's conference, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Avenue. Speakers: Alvin Taylor, Mt Vernon Baptist Church; Bishop Tyrant Snell, Titus IME; Donny Simmons, A Church of A New Beginning, Dawson.

Men Annual Day, 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Avenue. Speaker: Samuel Buhl II, Brownhill Church, Hubbard.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 26, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Elk. Food, kids games, auction, country store, bingo, barbecue dinner.

Faith and Foundation Event, 1-6 p.m., June 26, Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave. Free food, drinks, kid games, testimonies, live worship music, car show. Call: 254-262-2918. Car show inquiries: Tony Garcia, Texas Royalty Car Club at tony4tat2s@gmail.com or 254-644-7636.

Area Scouting roundup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Fun, food and activities. Parents must be present at all times. Volunteers wanted. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Area community conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Area speakers; tickets $10. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

